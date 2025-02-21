True Crime Cruise to Set Sail on Norwegian Joy in 2026

True crime buffs and amateur sleuths can test their skills, learn from crime experts, and enjoy the company of like-minded cruisers onboard the “Wondery Exhibit C: A True Crime Cruise,” a voyage setting sail in early 2026.

Operated aboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s 3,883-guest Norwegian Joy, the crime-focused 4-night cruise will sail roundtrip from PortMiami on January 26, 2026, and feature one port call at Nassau, Bahamas.

Wondery is a podcast studio and network that hosts several popular crime podcasts, and the hosts of some of them will be sailing onboard the cruise. Guests will have chances to meet and interact with the podcast hosts.

The voyage also will have two special guests — John and Callahan Walsh, the co-hosts of the long-running hit TV show “America’s Most Wanted,” which first aired in 1988. The show ran for 24 seasons and solved nearly 1,200 crime cases.

Guests sailing on the themed voyage will have plenty of opportunities to learn about crime-solving tactics, including forensic science, criminal profiles, and investigative techniques, during panel discussions and presentations.

Among the planned activities are a live murder mystery show in which the audience helps solve a fictional crime by using clues and interrogating suspects; a program called Historical True Crime that revisits famous crimes of the past; true crime trivia games; self-defense classes; and themed dance parties, among others.

Podcast hosts scheduled to sail on the voyage include Hannah Maguire and Suruthi Bala, co-hosts of Redhanded; Scaachi Koul and Sarah Hagi, co-hosts of Scamfluencers; Aaron Habel and Justin Evans, co-hosts of Generation Why; Carl Miller, host of Kill List; and Tracy Pattin, host of Hollywood & Crime.

Additionally, cruisers will gain insights into the criminal mind from a raft of true crime experts, including Susan Constantine, specializing in body language; Kris Mohandie, a forensic psychologist; Alilna Burroughs, a blood spatter expert; Cece Moore, a genetic genealogist; and Tori Telfer, a crime reporter.

Also, Robert Souza and Tom Lange, both former Los Angeles police officers skilled in solving robberies and homicides, will provide a law enforcement perspective.

Several of the podcasters will be available for photo ops with guests. The pre-arranged photo sessions vary based on the cruise package booked by guests.

Cruise Packages Offered for ‘Sleuths and Detectives’

Two packages are offered to those booking the true crime cruise: Silver Sleuths and Diamond Detectives.

The Silver Sleuths plan covers the 4-night cruise fare, all meals at included dining venues, basic beverages (not alcoholic), access to the podcast hosts and the various activities, one photo op with a podcaster, and True Crime Cruise credentials.

Cruise fares range from $1,335 per person, double occupancy, for an interior cabin, to $1,795 per person, double, for a balcony cabin, and $3,535 per person, double for a large penthouse suite.

Crime Cruise Details

The Diamond Detectives plan includes all of the Silver Sleuth amenities plus accommodations in The Haven, Norwegian Cruise Line’s private, key-card-access luxury area.

Additional perks include exclusive experiences with the podcasters, early entry to meet-and-greet events and photo ops, and a special gift.

Fares for the enhanced package range from $3,935 per person, double, in a penthouse suite to $4,335 per person, double, for a two-bedroom family villa with balcony.

None of the cruise fares cover crew member tips, alcoholic beverages, room service, WiFi access, shore excursions, or specialty dining.

Norwegian Joy offers five dining venues included in all base fares — three main dining rooms, Manhattan Room, Taste, and Savor, plus the Garden Cafe buffet, and the Local Bar & Grill. For those booking accommodations in The Haven, a private venue, The Haven Restaurant, also is available.

Guests will pay extra to dine in the ship’s 8 specialty restaurants, which include the popular Cagney’s Steakhouse, the seafood-focused Ocean Blue, and La Cucina, serving Italian fare.