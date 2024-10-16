‘Toy Story’ and ‘Moana’-Inspired Themes Revealed for Disney Adventure

Families setting sail on Disney Cruise Line’s new Disney Adventure will have new ways to “reach for the sky” when it welcomes guests aboard in December 2025.

Details about the highly anticipated ship released on October 16, 2024, reveal she will launch with a new “Toy Story”-themed water play area, Pixar-themed dining, and an open-air “Moana”-inspired relaxation area on its top decks.

Serving as a central area for families aboard the 208,000-gross-ton vessel, “Toy Story Place,” will feature an imaginative outdoor water playland inspired by characters from the beloved Pixar film series, including Woody, Jessie, and Buzz Lightyear – all set against breathtaking ocean views.

For younger children, the Toy Story Splash Pad will provide a playful area with characters reimagined as rubber bath toys. Here, pop jets, geysers, and bubblers will fill the area and offer safe and engaging water fun for toddlers.

Families can also wade into a giant Pizza Planet toy set, where rockets, more pop jets, and mini slides are the feature of a giant splash zone called the Flying Saucer. Here, kids will encounter the green aliens from the films.

Guests looking for more thrills can check out Woody and Jessie’s Wild Slides, featuring bright red and yellow slides that twist and turn before splashing into a pool below.

In addition to the water play, guests will find seating around the sundeck and on the terraces, where two large screens will show Disney movies and trivia throughout the day.

Dining here will feature quick-service spots, including pizza at Pizza Planet and soft-serve ice cream at Wheezy’s Freezies, taking inspiration from “Toy Story’s” squeeze-toy penguin.

Pixar Market Restaurant

For a more elaborate meal, the ship will offer Pixar Market Restaurant, a buffet-style eatery celebrating Pixar’s iconic films beyond “Toy Story,” including “Inside Out,” “Cars,” “The Incredibles,” and “Monsters University.”

Designed to resemble Pixar Animation Studio’s headquarters in Emeryville, California, the restaurant will feature exposed steel and red brick and will serve breakfast and lunch in a casual setting during the day.

In the evening, Pixar Market restaurant will switch to table service with a diverse menu, becoming part of Disney Cruise Line’s signature and rotational dining.

Additionally, the Market Bar will provide beverages ranging from specialty coffees to cocktails.

Moana-Inspired Relaxation

When it’s time to relax, the 6,700-passenger Disney Adventure will also feature a serene, open-air escape for unwinding, while taking in spectacular views.

Wayfinder Bay on Disney Adventure

Located at the rear of the ship, Wayfinder Bay is designed with Oceania-inspired artistry from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Moana.” Here, plush seating and loungers will be scattered across tiered decks with a décor reflecting the film’s island themes.

Neutral tones and patterns across Wayfinder Bay will echo the Pacific Islands’ influence, while subtle pops of color pay homage to Moana’s signature attire. Scenes from the movie will also be depicted as murals around the space.

Moana: Call of the Sea,

Its pool area will feature a wading pool for little ones, the Voyager Bar serving classic cocktails for adults, and live entertainment for all ages.

In fact, a built-in jumbo LED screen above the pool will transform the space into a unique venue for live shows and interactive events, including the new musical performance, “Moana: Call of the Sea,” which retells Moana’s journey.

Disney Adventure is currently under construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Wismar, Germany, and expected to sail her maiden voyage out of Singapore on December 15, 2025.