Teenager Causes Family Rift, Thinks She’s “Too Cool” For Disney

As a self-identified Disney adult, I truly cannot imagine how anyone can think they are too old or too cool for Disney Cruise Line.

During my time as a Disneyland cast member, it was always drilled into us to create magic for every member of the family – whether they were two or 92!

But one teenage girl has the opposite opinion from me, and now her mother is worried that her daughter will ruin the family’s upcoming Disney cruise.

“We booked this trip almost a year ago. My daughter is now throwing a big fit about our upcoming cruise because she’s too old and too cool to be seen near anything Disney,” the mother posted on Reddit in the hopes of receiving advice.

In addition, her daughter had also developed a sudden disgust for sharing a cruise cabin with the rest of the family and a newfound hatred for swimming – which was an activity she had previously enjoyed.

The mother continued: “She’s super annoyed and I’m worried she’s going to try and ruin this trip for her siblings. She’s already loudly mentioning how it’s for babies and how only babies can enjoy a Disney cruise.”

The advice was mixed among the hundreds of cruise fans who responded. Some said there was no winning against teenage angst and if the daughter didn’t enjoy the trip, it would be her own fault.

They also pointed out that as a teen, the daughter could safely explore the ship on her own if her mood was ruining the fun for the rest of the family.

“Let her chart her own course…I bet within just a few minutes on that ship, she’ll be having a great time. If she’s not, she’ll only have herself to blame. But encouraging her to do her own thing, you don’t have to worry about her unduly influencing her siblings’ enjoyment,” one person suggested.

Minors can only go so far when confined to a ship and cruising is quite safe – with prevalent surveillance and onboard security teams – so many parents do let their kids or teens roam free on sea days.

That said, they usually put certain boundaries in place, such as by setting curfews, having their kids update on their locations via a whiteboard or messaging, or always coming together in the evenings for dinner.

Fun For All Ages Onboard

While separating from their teen is one option the family has if she doesn’t shake her bad attitude, others were more optimistic and reassured the mother that the Disney magic will kick in as soon as the family embarks.

Some also suggested that the parents should send their daughter videos or information about the entertainment options onboard and in the ports of call – letting her have some say in the activities and visually see that there is plenty for her to do.

“Disney has their magic way that will likely take over once you board…I wouldn’t make a big deal when she accepts it will be fun, she likely doesn’t want to hear I told you so,” a high school teacher replied.

Open Deck of the Disney Treasure Ship (Photo Credit: Carolyne Parent)

Another parent spoke to their own experience with their teenage son: “We went on a Disney cruise in 2019 aboard the Fantasy. Our oldest was 16 at the time. Not only did he have a blast, but we barely saw him. He basically had the run of the ship and loved going to Vibe (the older kids club).”

My family sailed with Disney multiple times when I was a teenager, and I always made friends by the end of the second day. We would roam the ships in a pack of laughter and goofiness and I’m still in touch with many of these people over a decade later.

Many of the activities onboard, such as trivia, game shows, and the Broadway-caliber performances, are already suitable for all ages.

If the family is sailing on one of Disney’s newer ships, such as Disney Wish, Disney Treasure, or the upcoming Disney Destiny, the teen might change her tune about swimming when she learns about the AquaMouse – which is a thrilling water coaster at sea.

And of course, she can certainly hang out in Vibe, which is arguably the “coolest” of the kids clubs and designed just for teens between the ages of 14-17.

That’s where I always made the most of my friends, and they have plenty to do between planned activities, game nights, video games, movies, and a teens-only spa.