Taylor Swift Themed Cruise Taking Over Royal Caribbean Ship

It won’t be a “cruel summer” for Taylor Swift fans! On January 4, 2024, Quality Travel announced the Summer Era Cruise – a five-night cruise celebrating Taylor Swift and her music designed by Swifties for Swifties.

Taylor Swift Fans Charter Royal Caribbean Ship For Themed Cruise

First, the Eras Tour swept the nation, becoming a global phenomenon. Now, the hype of the Eras Tour is coming to the ocean for five nights of Swiftie heaven at sea.

Quality Travel has announced a one-time only Summer Era Cruise embarking from Galveston, Texas, on June 15, 2024 on Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas.

The Taylor Swift-themed cruise will sail to the western Caribbean, calling on Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico, before returning to Galveston on June 20, 2024.

Quality Travel is an award-winning travel agency based in Texas. It was founded by Rebecca Landry, who is a self-identified Taylor Swift fan. Landry is co-hosting the cruise with her husband, Steve, her daughter, Parker, and sons Blake and Bryce – all of whom are fans.

The cruise is meant to be the ultimate Swiftie experience for Taylor Swift’s followers, although the singer-songwriter will not be on board or appearing at any of the ports. It is a fan-sponsored event that is not endorsed or affiliated with Taylor Swift or TASRM.

Taylor Swift (Photo Credit: Brian Friedman)

During the cruise, Swift will be performing on an international leg of The Eras Tour, with concerts scheduled in the UK during the same week.

That said, there will be many activities on board dedicated to the star, such as friendship bracelet exchanges (a popular activity at the Eras Tour concerts), goody bags, trivia, themed bingo, karaoke, dance parties, and door decorating contests.

“My goal is to spread her name and music by creating genuine, enjoyable activities that represent all her music stands for and the things she has done like the Eras tour,” says Parker, Landry’s daughter and cruise co-host.

“We won’t just have a dance party; each activity will be based on a piece of her work or music, like Mirrorball, Lover, or bracelet making,” adds Parker.

Pricing for the themed cruise starts at $863.64 (USD) per person for interior cabins and peaks at $1,426.64 for oceanview balcony rooms. Swiftie Swag Bags and insurance are available for an additional fee. Booking is available until March 1, 2024.

Swiftie Cruise To Embark on Mariner of the Seas

For their themed getaway, the Taylor Swift fans of Quality Travel have chartered Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas. The Royal Caribbean cruise ship can accommodate 3,344 passengers and 1,185 crew members at maximum capacity.

Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas (Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz)

For the purpose of this themed cruise, the ship has been chartered, meaning any other previously scheduled itineraries that conflicted with the dates or passengers who are not part of the themed cruise would have been cancelled to give Swifties the full run of the ship.

Prior to the Summer Era Cruise, Mariner of the Seas will be sailing on four to five-night cruises throughout the Western Caribbean and the Bahamas.

The ship will also host a seven-night Star Trek cruise to Curacao and Aruba beginning on February 22, 2024, followed by a seven-night 80s-themed cruise to the same destinations beginning on February 29, 2024.