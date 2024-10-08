Sun Princess Unable to Complete Inaugural Crossing Due to Milton

A new cruise ship’s first transatlantic crossing is a major milestone, particularly when the ship itself is a record-breaking, first-of-her-kind vessel. Such is the case with Sun Princess, the largest ever ship built for Princess Cruises.

After her debut in February 2024, the ship is currently sailing her first crossing, but her inaugural arrival to the US is now delayed by Hurricane Milton.

Sun Princess was initially planned to arrive at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on early Wednesday morning, October 9. In order to fully celebrate her first visit to the US, however, her delay was pushed to later in the day, approximately 5 p.m.

Now, however, Port Everglades is at Port Condition Yankee, with gale force winds expected to arrive within 24 hours. The US Coast Guard set this condition at Tuesday, October 8, at 12 a.m., which restricts vessel access for some ships.

While the port remains open (though restricted) at this time, full closure to Port Condition Zulu is expected later on Tuesday. Furthermore, in order to protect coastal regions, the US Coast Guard has already restricted access to ports in Florida as of Monday evening.

“Due to the Hurricane Milton’s approach to Florida, the U.S. Coast Guard has restricted ship access to all ports in South Florida effective at midnight tonight including Fort Lauderdale, where we were scheduled to disembark on Tuesday,” Princess Cruises shared through X at 9:30 p.m. on Monday, October 7.

Hurricane Milton is expected to cross the Florida peninsula on Wednesday, October 10. Impacted homeports will reopen as soon as safety inspections have been completed and port facilities are operational. This may be late on Thursday or more likely sometime on Friday. Ports may reopen even later depending on any damage or power losses.

In the meantime, Sun Princess is going to remain safely out to sea, away from the storm’s impact. At this time, Princess Cruises is planning that the ship will arrive on Friday, October 11, after the storm has passed and the port reopened.

“As a result of our inability to access the port, the ship now will remain safely at sea well away from the storm. We will continue to monitor the storm’s path closely and ensure that we remain well away from any dangerous weather, prioritizing guests’ safety and comfort,” the cruise line said.

“While the Coast Guard has not provided a specific reopening date, Sun Princess is currently planning to return to Fort Lauderdale on Friday, October 11 to disembark, pending clearance.”

The 177,882-gross-ton, first of her kind Sphere class Sun Princess departed Southampton, UK on Monday, September 23 for her 16-night transatlantic crossing. First, the ship called on various several European ports, but turned her bow across the Atlantic on October 1.

While the new ship will now be somewhat storm delayed into Fort Lauderdale, safety is always the first priority. Sun Princess‘s first departure from Port Everglades is a 5-night sailing leaving on Monday, October 14, so there is leeway and the next cruise will not likely be impacted by this delay.

The time between the ship’s scheduled arrival in Port Everglades and her first departure is likely due to plans for media events as well as the potential for delays, and so this does provide some flexibility for the vessel, which will now be very welcome.

Read Also: Dining Changes Made for Sun Princess Ahead of Caribbean Season

Sun Princess can welcome 4,300 travelers at double occupancy, and is also home to 1,600 international crew members to ensure exceptional service, wherever the ship is sailing.

From Port Everglades, the ship will be offering Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries through March 2025, at which time she will return to Europe for the summer and autumn.

According to the National Hurricane Center, as of Tuesday morning, October 8, Hurricane Milton is a Category 4 major hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 145 miles per hour (mph). The center of the storm is located 545 miles southwest of Tampa and moving east-northeast at 12 mph.

Hurricane Milton, October 8 Advisory 13A

Strong winds, heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and other damage is expected across the Florida peninsula with this very strong storm. With respect to Port Everglades on the state’s east coast, tropical storm warnings are already in place.

“Hurricane conditions are expected along the east coast of Florida in the warning areas on Wednesday night, with tropical storm conditions possible beginning late Wednesday afternoon,” said Forecaster Berg of the NHC.

Cruises from multiple cruise lines have already been impacted, as multiple Florida homeports are already restricting access as they prepare for the storm.

All booked cruise travelers should stay in close contact with their cruise lines for any changes, adjustments, or cancellations through the next few days.