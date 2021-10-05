Sixth Carnival Cruise Ship Receives New Livery and Heading for U.S.

Carnival Cruise Line continues to move forward with its new livery across the fleet as Carnival Liberty becomes the sixth ship in the fleet to don the new colors after dry dock. The vessel is currently headings back towards the U.S. with its new look and some other minor enhancements.

Carnival Liberty Completes Minor Dry Dock

The newly upgraded Carnival Liberty is heading back to the U.S. after becoming the sixth ship in the fleet to receive the new livery during dry dock. The vessel went into dry dock at the shipyard in Cadiz, Spain, on September 14, and during this time, the new red, white and blue livery design was added.

The livery, which has already been added to five other Carnival ships and the new Mardi Gras during construction, is inspired by the Carnival colors featured on the iconic ship funnel. The livery will continue to be rolled across the fleet, including the transformed Carnival Radiance, which will leave the shipyard this month.

Carnival Legend was the previouis ship to receive the new livery after completing its dry dock in Marseilles, France in early September. The Spisirt-class vessel has already returned to the the U.S. to prepare for operations out of Baltimore in November 2021.

Crucero CARNIVAL LIBERTY saliendo del Puerto de Cádiz @CarnivalCruise

Tipo de buque: crucero

IMO: 9278181

MMSI: 371083000

Eslora: 291m

Manga: 50m

Calado: 8,1m

Peso muerto: 13294t

Arqueo bruto: 110320t

Año construcción: 2005

Bandera: Panamá 🇵🇦 pic.twitter.com/RxOWPFtRjo — Barcos por Cádiz (@BarcosporCadiz) September 30, 2021

Some other enhancements also took place on the Carnival Liberty, including routine maintenance and things such as carpeting, tiling, and painting to freshen up the ship. The Conquest-class vessel left the dry dock on September 28 and has also already departed Cadiz.

According to the Cruise Ship Tracker, the Carnival Liberty is in the central North Atlantic Ocean and will arrive in Miami, Florida, on September 15, 2021. Despite the ship being refreshed, she will remain on hold into 2022 and not among the ships to resume operations by the end of 2021.

Currently, the earliest sailing for the Carnival Liberty is January 3, 2022. However, Carnival Cruise Line has not yet announced its restart plan for the vessel, so the restart date could change. The January 3 departure is out of Port Canaveral and a 4-day itinerary including calls at Nassau and Freeport in the Bahamas.

Photo Credit: Debbie Ann Powell / Shutterstock.com

Carnival Liberty is a 110,000 gross-ton cruise ship with a guest capacity of 2,974 at double occupancy along with 1,160 international crew members. At the moment, Carnival ships are sailing at 70% capacity, but by the time Carnival Liberty resumes operations, that could change.

The ship’s previous refurbishment took place in December 2016, and that too was just a minor maintenance service. Carnival Liberty’s most extensive upgrade took place in 2011 as the ship was the first in the fleet to feature all the popular FUN 2.0 enhancements, including Guy’s Burger Joint and the Alchemy Bar.