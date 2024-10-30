Second Sailing Cancelled for Princess Cruises Ship Due to Technical Difficulties

The problems keep piling on for Regal Princess.

The Carnival-owned cruise line has now cancelled a second sailing due to unresolved technical difficulties plaguing the 2014-launched ship.

The cruise that would have been in progress now – which was a 7-night Western Caribbean voyage due to set sail on October 27, 2024 – was cancelled two days before embarkation day due to the unspecified technical issues.

On October 30, Princess Cruises announced that the next sailing – another 7-night Western Caribbean cruise due to embark from Galveston, Texas, on November 3, 2024 – will also be scrapped for the same reason.

“We’re reaching out with an important update regarding your upcoming cruise aboard Regal Princess, which was scheduled to depart on Sunday, November 3, from Galveston, Texas,” begins a letter from the cruise line to impacted guests.

“Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we have been unable to complete essential technical repairs, and we regret to inform you that this sailing must be cancelled,” continues the update.

The sailing would have called on Costa Maya, Mexico; Roatan, Honduras; and Cozumel, Mexico.

In an effort to soften the blow, Princess is giving all guests a full refund for the cruise fare and excursions booked through the cruise line within 10 business days.

As a gesture of good will, guests will also be getting a 25% discount on a future cruise booking that is made by May 31, 2025, and sets sail by May 31, 2026.

“We know how much effort and anticipation go into planning a vacation, and we are truly sorry for the disappointment and inconvenience this change causes. Your time is valuable, and we understand how frustrating it is to have your plans disrupted,” said Princess Cruises.

The cruise line will also reimburse guests for last minute air change fees with a cap of $200 per person.

What is Wrong With Regal Princess?

As of the time of publication, Princess Cruises has not revealed the specific technical issue(s) impacting the Royal-class vessel – but it must be pretty serious in order to cancel multiple sailings.

With the exact problem kept under wraps, it’s unclear how long the fix will really take and if a third sailing might be impacted.

The 3,560-guest ship is supposed to be operating the same 7-night Western Caribbean itinerary out of the Port of Galveston through mid-January 2025, with the next sailing on the schedule currently set for November 10, 2024.

Photo Credit: NAPA / Shutterstock

But while the cruise line has stayed quiet on the specific technical issues at play, the experiences shared by guests of the 141,000-gross ton vessel’s most recent sailing suggest that it might be an issue with the ship’s engine room and/or power system.

The last sailing before the ship’s last minute departure from service was a 33-night Transatlantic Crossing from Southampton, UK, to Galveston, Texas, which embarked on September 24, 2024.

Shorter segments of the longer voyage were operated simultaneously.

Early in the voyage on September 30, guests reported that there was a fire in the ship’s engine room, which thankfully was extinguished quickly.

Other passengers shared that there were multiple power outages during the voyage – with the most notable loss of power occurring as the Princess ship left George Town, Grand Cayman, on October 24, 2024 – which was the final port call of the voyage.

While the captain informed guests that the fire occurred, the extent of any possible damage from the incident – and what role it may have played in the power outages or in the current technical difficulties – remains unclear.