Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas is Bringing Responsible Innovations

Royal Caribbean has released the latest episode of its documentary series “Making an Icon” this week on the construction of its game-changing cruise ship, the behemoth Icon of the Seas, at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland. And this time, the focus turned to environmental efforts.

Already promising epic amenities like the largest water park at sea, Icon of the Seas will feature multiple clean energy options designed to eliminate as much emissions and solid waste produced as possible.

New Icon of the Seas Episode

The eighth episode about the behind-the-scenes look at the vessel’s creation dives into the environmental advancements in honor of Earth Month 2023. You can watch the full episode below:

Icon of the Seas will be powered by six engines which will use liquefied natural gas to generate 67,500 KW of power. Backing up the engine units will be an extensive fuel cell, a “waste head capture” system capable of harnessing and repurposing the excess heat emitted by the engines, as well as systems capable of producing power from passengers’ garbage.

The ship’s hull will be coated in microscopic bubbles and will have an automated cleaner on hand for weekly scrubs in order to keep drag to a minimum. It will feature shore-power-ready capabilities.

Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

“We have a responsibility to our planet to continue to evolve and make our ships as sustainable as they possibly can be. For us, it’s not just about going out and delivering the best vacations in the world, we also need to make sure we’re doing that responsibly,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group.

Featuring Liberty, as well as other Royal Caribbean executives who are experts in environmental programs, decarbonization, and marine operations, this chapter of the saga makes clear the cruise line’s initiative to make Icon the most sustainable ship in the fleet, and steam towards a net-zero future.

Icon of the Seas Sets Sail Next Year

Dominating the seas by boasting a whopping 1,198 feet and 250,800 tons, the 20-deck vessel has room for over 5,600 guests (at double occupancy in 2,805 staterooms) and 2,350 crew members.

Render Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

Along with the standard high-quality cruising experiences expected of Royal Caribbean, Icon’s innovative features are divided into eight “neighborhoods,” which include Thrill Island, which make up the largest waterpark at sea, Surfside, the jaw-dropping Aquadome and mesmerizing Royal Promenade, as well as the brand-new Chill Island, Suite Neighborhood, and The Hideaway. A plethora of restaurants, bars, and lounges also await guests, especially the Overlook Bar and Pods.

Icon of the Seas is expected to debut with a sold-out inaugural cruise to the Caribbean and Royal Caribbean’s private destination, Coco Cay, out of Miami, Florida, in January 2024. It is scheduled to stay in Miami until at least April 2025.