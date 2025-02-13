Royal Caribbean to Sail From New Homeport in 2026

Cruise lovers on the West Coast are often clamoring for new and innovative itineraries and departure options closer to home, and Royal Caribbean is making that happen for 2026 and 2027.

Not only a new homeport option but a new destination, as well as five ships in three different classes are bringing better cruise variety to California.

The most highly anticipated news of the new itinerary releases is the unveiling of a brand new US homeport for Royal Caribbean – San Diego. In October 2026, Serenade of the Seas will begin sailing from America’s Finest City offering 3-, 4-, and 7-night itineraries for the winter 2026-2027 season.

These voyages will explore throughout the Mexican Riviera, offering fantastic port visits to Cabo San Lucas, Ensenada, and more.

Of special interest are sailings visiting La Paz – a brand new port destination for the cruise line, at which Serenade of the Seas will be enjoying a very special inaugural call and celebration.

Guests can enjoy the white sand beaches, a 3-mile-long Malecón boardwalk, unbelievable snorkeling, and stunning sunsets with every port visit.

Guests sailing from Los Angeles will have four ships to choose from in 2026 and 2027, with itineraries ranging from 3-8 nights of adventure.

For weekend getaways filled with the vibrancy of Mexico and the dazzle of Royal Caribbean, Quantum of the Seas will be offering summer 3- and 4-night itineraries to Catalina Island and Ensenada. Select longer 7-night sailings will also include overnight visits to Cabo San Lucas.

Ovation of the Seas will likewise offer a diverse season of 3-, 4-, and 7-night sailing options from Los Angeles during the winter season of 2026-2027.

Shorter cruises will visit Catalina and Ensenada, while longer sailings will also overnight in Cabo San Lucas, providing guests with more time to admire and explore that destination.

For more immersive explorations into the different ports of the Mexican Riviera, sister ships Navigator of the Seas and Voyager of the Seas are offering expanded itineraries in the region.

Navigator of the Seas will be offering 7-night sailings to Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlan, and Puerto Vallarta – three top destinations that each offer different insights into the region’s diverse cultures.

Voyager of the Seas will be sailing both 6- and 8-night options with a diverse selection of port destinations. Depending on sailing date and cruise length, Voyager of the Seas will be visiting Catalina Island, Ensenada, Puerto Vallarta, and Cabo San Lucas.

Booking New Mexican Riviera Itineraries

The new Winter 2026-2027 itineraries are open for bookings for Crown & Anchor Society members from Wednesday, February 12, 2025, giving “loyal to Royal” guests the first pick of these amazing new options.

All bookings will be available for any interested cruisers from Thursday, February 13. The top sailings, particularly holiday cruises with all the special features they offer, are sure to fill up quickly.

Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas (Photo Credit: Dennis MacDonald)

Other top options are sure to include back-to-back sailings as each ship repositions for the season, such as joining Serenade of the Seas from Vancouver to San Diego on September 27, 2026.

Or go back even further – enjoy the ship’s last Alaska cruise of the season, her reposition to San Diego, and her first Mexican Riviera sailing from her new homeport. This dream back-to-back-to-back cruise would span 3 sailings, more than 2,700 miles, and a total of 14 nights from September 20 through October 4.

Ovation of the Seas will likewise be repositioning from the Alaska season, as will Voyager of the Seas, so similar back-to-back options will be available on those ships for dedicated cruisers.

Interested guests will want to act right away to secure their preferred travel dates and ships, to ensure their upcoming cruise vacation will be everything they want it to be.