Royal Caribbean to Implement Strict Plans for First Beach Club

Royal Caribbean International has committed to vigorous environmental standards for its new Royal Beach Club at Paradise Island in Nassau, The Bahamas. The cruise line has outlined six cornerstones of its plan, each of which follows strong sustainability standards and meets the stringent environmental guidelines of The Bahamas.

Royal Caribbean Reveals Environmental Plans for Royal Beach Club

Great interest is growing in Royal Caribbean’s new Royal Beach Club, a 17-acre private resort scheduled to open on Paradise Island in 2025. Now, the cruise line has announced its environmental initiatives for the property, a series of six sustainability cornerstones.

Zero Waste-to-Landfill

First, the beach club will be free of all single-use plastics (straws, cups, utensils, stirrers, etc.) and will offer compostable items instead for all food and beverage venues. Furthermore, biodigesters will be used to reduce food and other organic waste to minimize refuse altogether.

Part of reducing food waste will be processing cooking oil into biodiesel for energy production, and other recyclables will be processed through local Bahamian companies focused on waste reduction.

100% Renewable Energy by 2030

In less than five years, Royal Caribbean has committed to have a net-zero carbon footprint for the Royal Beach Club. Innovations to reach this goal include utilizing natural shade as part of temperature regulation, installing low flow filters, and investing in other renewable energy sources, including solar, wind, and hydro energy onsite and through partnerships with local companies.

No Dredging and No Overwater Cabanas

Ocean conservation is of high importance to all cruise lines, and Royal Caribbean is ensuring the ocean is preserved at the Royal Beach Club property by avoiding all dredging in and around Paradise Island, as well as not building any overwater cabanas. This will ensure protection of coral beds and marine life, and preserve the environment for all to enjoy for amazing snorkeling, diving, and other fun.

Render Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

Furthermore, any temporary structures during the construction period, such as a floating pier, will be closely monitored and adjusted as necessary to ensure minimal impact.

Best Wastewater Treatment

A best-in-class wastewater treatment plant will service the Royal Beach Club property, processing 100% of wastewater generated onsite so there is no hazardous transportation to be concerned about. More than 95% of the treated water will be reused for appropriate purposes, and remaining byproducts after treatment will be composted for landscaping use right on the property.

Habitat Protection

The Bahamas has a unique and delicate ecosystem, and Royal Caribbean has pledged to help restore and protect it as part of the Royal Beach Club project. The western end of Paradise Island has several former residential properties neglected or abandoned, and these will be demolished and the native vegetation restored as invasive or non-native plant species are removed.

As the cruise line builds new structures for the resort, buildings will only be raised on previously altered property or areas with significant invasive or non-native species of plants.

Abandoned Home on Paradise Island (Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz)

Not only plants, but wildlife will also be monitored and protected during construction and the eventual operation of the property, which can help preserve the amazing biodiversity of the unique nation.

Local Monitoring

To avoid any hint of impropriety with how each environmental commitment is implemented, Royal Caribbean will use a Bahamian company to oversee all environmental monitoring and publicly report their findings. This will ensure that all interested parties remain informed and are able to stay abreast of new developments as the project proceeds.

Local Connections

With so many Bahamian connections from the very inception of the new development, Royal Caribbean International is clearly demonstrating its desire to work with local agencies and keep the best interests of The Bahamas in mind.

The public-private partnership between the cruise line and the island nation can be a productive one for both sides, while creating an amazing new property which will showcase not only the best type of beach vacation, but also the vibrant culture and and spirit of The Bahamas.

Planned to open in 2025 (an exact date has not yet been announced), the new resort is sure to be as popular and enjoyable as CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s complete private island in The Bahamas, located just 75 sailing miles (120 kilometers) from where Royal Beach Club will take shape.