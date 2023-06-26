Royal Caribbean Removes Venues for Casino Expansions

Royal Caribbean International has removed the jazz clubs aboard three Oasis-class ships and converted the spaces to smoke-less casinos, using the interior outfitter Trimline to manage the conversions as the ships were in service. The changes are now complete aboard Harmony of the Seas, Oasis of the Seas, and Allure of the Seas.

Jazz Clubs Removed

The three oldest Oasis-class ships in the Royal Caribbean fleet no longer feature jazz clubs on Deck 4, but instead, now use the space for smoke-less casinos.

The “Jazz on 4” clubs, located forward in each ship near the main show lounge, were popular for live music and other activities, but the desire for smoke-free casino areas in recent years has risen and prompted the change.

Royal Caribbean Casino Expansion (Photo Credit: Trimline)

The work to remove each jazz club and convert it to a casino space was done by “ride on squads” to complete the transformations without the need for dry dock accommodations or otherwise removing the ships from service. On each ship, the individual conversions took approximately two weeks.

Aboard Harmony of the Seas, for example, the work was completed from the end of February through mid-March.

Trimline provided an expert team of demolition and removal contractors, joiners, electricians, and decorators to complete the work, coordinating closely with data, casino, and IT specialists to ensure the work was efficient and did not disrupt ship operations for either guests or crew members. Meticulous pre-planning also helped the work proceed effectively without impacting the onboard experience.

Oasis of the Seas Casino (Photo Credit: Solarisys / Shutterstock)

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with Royal Caribbean on these conversions. The team has worked tirelessly to ensure that the work is delivered to the highest standards, and we are delighted with the results,” said Billy Morton, Trimline Project Manager. “We’re confident that these new smoke-less casinos will provide an enjoyable experience for the guests on board.”

Trimline has also been responsible for other cruise ship renovations, including modernizing suites, converting dining rooms, rebranding spaces, refitting public areas, and more for cruise lines such as TUI Cruises, Seabourn, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. With more than 57 years’ experience, Trimline creates marine interiors not just for cruise ships, but also for ferries and military vessels.

What About Other Ships?

The three remaining Oasis-class vessels – Symphony of the Seas, Wonder of the Seas, and the upcoming Utopia of the Seas – still show the same space on Deck 4, but for different uses.

Aboard Symphony of the Seas, the space is still labeled as “Jazz on 4” but it is possible the conversion is yet to be planned.

Photo Credit: EQRoy / Shutterstock

Wonder of the Seas, currently the world’s largest cruise ship and the youngest Oasis-class vessel, has the “Golden Room” in the same location, which is already a smoke-free casino.It is possible the success of the space, based not only on general use but also on guest feedback, may be what prompted the conversion aboard the other ships.

Official deck plans for the upcoming Utopia of the Seas, which will be the last of the Oasis-class vessels, also shows the space labeled as “Casino Royale Non-Smoking” but without any more specific name as yet. Utopia of the Seas will set sail from Port Canaveral in July 2024.

Non-Smoking Trends

According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, smoking rates in the United States have dropped by nearly 50% in the past 18 years, from 20.9% of adults in 2005 to just 11.5% of adults in 2021. Younger adults (under age 25) are even less likely to smoke, meaning this trend is likely to continue in years to come.

Photo Credit: Filistra / Shutterstock

By reducing smoking spaces onboard cruise ships and providing more smoke-free areas, cruise lines are updating their policies and spaces to the preferences of younger cruisers.

This can be especially relevant for Royal Caribbean, which is rapidly positioning itself as a more family-oriented cruise line with amazing ship amenities and designs that appeal to younger families, such as the new Surfside neighborhood on the upcoming Icon of the Seas.

It remains to be seen whether or not there are further changes to other ships, as well as aboard other cruise lines, to remove smoking spaces or to provide more smoke-free alternatives for passengers to enjoy.

