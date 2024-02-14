Royal Caribbean Opens New Northeast and Caribbean Itineraries

Royal Caribbean International has opened a wide range of amazing itineraries to destinations in the northeast and Caribbean for both the summer and winter sailing seasons from 2025-2026.

Seven different ships will sail from seven different homeports, offering voyages ranging from 5-12 nights on a variety of ship sizes for every traveler’s preferences.

New Itineraries From Royal Caribbean

More 2025-2026 oceangoing adventures have been released by Royal Caribbean, with great destinations on great ships for everyone to enjoy. The new sailings are now available for the cruise line’s most loyal passengers – members of the Crown & Anchor Society – to book from Wednesday, February 14, while all guests will be able to make reservations from Thursday, February 15.

Stunning Sailings From New Jersey

Three different ships will offer diverse itineraries from Bayonne, New Jersey: Odyssey of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas, and Liberty of the Seas.

The Quantum-Ultra-class Odyssey of the Seas will set sail for her second consecutive winter sailing from Bayonne, offering convenient cruises from the New York area. The 167,704-gross-ton ship will offer 7-night itineraries to The Bahamas, the perfect tropical getaway from the wintery northeast, with calls to Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz

Sailing from the northeast, these cruises will also offer plentiful days at sea for guests to enjoy all the amazing ship has to offer, including the RipCord by iFly skydiving simulator, the classic FlowRider surf simulator, the North Star observation capsule, and tones of onboard entertainment, delicious dining, and more.

Symphony of the Seas will turn her bow toward Port Canaveral and Perfect Day at CocoCay during the summer of 2025, giving northeastern cruisers the unique opportunity to cruise both to Florida and to The Bahamas.

Onboard, guests will enjoy all the brilliant features of the Oasis-class ship, including the 10-story Ultimate Abyss dry slide, the trio of waterslides that make up the Perfect Storm, and four unique theaters for production shows in different dimensions – air, ice, water, and classic stages.

Symphony of the Seas (Photo Credit: Royal Caribbean International)

Meanwhile, Liberty of the Seas will offer a variety of 4-, 5-, and 9-night voyages to different destinations – Halifax and Sydney in Canada, Bermuda, Labadee, San Juan, and St. Maarten, depending on the cruise length and itinerary choice.

The smallest of Royal Caribbean’s ships to homeport from New Jersey, the 155,889-gross-ton, Freedom-class Liberty of the Seas still offers a larger-than-life experience for all travelers, including dual-racing waterslides, the FlowRider, multiple restaurants, movies under the stars, and more.

Northeastern Departures From Boston and Baltimore

Guests in the northeast also have their choice of Boston and Baltimore as homeports, with Royal Caribbean basing a different ship at each city for outstanding cruise opportunities.

Brilliance of the Seas will be offering brilliant vacations indeed from Boston, with the Radiance-class ship setting sail from Beantown for the first time in a decade.

Her 7-night sailings to Canada are a great getaway, and along the way guests will be able to relax in the adults-only Solarium, be pampered in the Vitality Spa, rise to new heights on the rock climbing wall, and otherwise make the most of their vacation.

Royal Caribbean’s Brilliance of the Seas (Photo Credit: Gerry H)

Vision of the Seas will continue to be homeported year-round from Baltimore, featuring a diverse assortment of cruise lengths and destinations. Itineraries range from 5-12 nights, with shorter cruises in the summer to Bermuda, The Bahamas, and Canada, depending on the sailing date. In winter, longer cruises to The Bahamas and the Southern Caribbean are on offer.

Texas-Sized Sailings From Galveston

Allure of the Seas will add even more meaning to the saying “Everything is Bigger in Texas” as the 225,282-gross-ton, Oasis-class ship returns to Galveston to offer 7-night Western Caribbean sailings visiting Roatan, Honduras as well as Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico.

The stunning ship was the first ship to ever sail from Royal Caribbean’s new cruise terminal at Port of Galveston, and is sure to be welcomed home with great Texas fanfare.

Classic Florida Departures

Florida is easily the cruise capital of the world, and Royal Caribbean will be offering sailings from both Miami and Fort Lauderdale in 2025 and 2026.

Symphony of the Seas will return to Miami in October 2025, with 7-night Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean sailings. Depending on the sailing date, the ship will visit top tropical ports such as Labadee, Jamaica, St. Maarten, St. Thomas, and of course, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

Read Also: Royal Caribbean Announces Schedule for 2025-2026 Bookings

From Fort Lauderdale, Allure of the Seas will offer winter sailings of both 6- and 8-nights in length, with Eastern and Western Caribbean options. Charlotte Amalie, San Juan, Nassau, and Royal Caribbean’s private island are all part of these classically popular cruises.

San Juan Sailings

Two ships will offer homeport departures from San Juan, expanding Royal Caribbean’s presence from Puerto Rico.

Brilliance of the Seas will offer winter departures from the port for the first time since 2013, visiting outstanding Southern Caribbean destinations like Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Tortola, and for the first time ever, Trinidad and Tobago.

Meanwhile, Jewel of the Seas – one of the older Royal Caribbean ships but a jewel of a vessel indeed – will offer relaxed 7-night sailings to St. Croix, Dominica, Barbados, and other top tropical ports that are highly desirable winter destinations, perfect for escaping snowy weather.

With so many outstanding options on offer, Royal Caribbean is sure to have a cruise for every type of traveler, every cruising family, and every adventurous voyager looking for an amazing oceangoing getaway.