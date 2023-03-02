Royal Caribbean Makes a Wine Policy Change

Royal Caribbean has recently announced a change to its wine policy, which won’t be well-received by everyone. Starting from March 3, 2023, passengers can only bring one 750ml bottle of wine or champagne per adult of drinking age per sailing. This is a significant reduction from the previous policy that allowed guests to bring up to two bottles per stateroom on the first day of the cruise.

The new measure will mostly impact single travelers, who are typically already hit with a supplemental charge for occupying a cabin alone. The move is part of a series of cost-cutting measures implemented by Royal Caribbean.

One Bottle of Wine Per Adult

Royal Caribbean International has changed its policy on bringing wine onboard. Now, guests may bring one bottle per person instead of two bottles of wine per cabin. While this may be good news for suites and cabins with more than two adults, who can now enjoy more wine, it could be considered a downside for solo travelers who will now be limited to one bottle per sailing.

The new wine policy still requires passengers to bring wine via hand luggage/carry-on; boxed wine or other containers are prohibited. Passengers wishing to enjoy wine or champagne in dining or bar venues will be charged a corkage fee.

Photo Credit: SeaRick1 / Shutterstock

The new policy now states, “On embarkation day, each guest of drinking age may bring one (1) sealed 750 ml bottle of wine or champagne. Boxed wine and other containers are prohibited. Guests who purchase alcohol bottles onboard, in a port-of-call, or bring more than the one permitted bottle on boarding day, will have their items safely stored by the ship.”

Passengers booked on consecutive sailings with Royal Caribbean will be pleased to know that they are allowed to bring one 750ml bottle of wine or champagne for each sailing, provided they are of drinking age.

This is another measure that doesn’t sit well with most guests. The ship will store any extra bottles brought on the first sailing and deliver to the cabin, one bottle at a time, on the first day of each new voyage.

Impact on Passengers

The updated wine policy is expected to bring mixed reactions from passengers. Royal Caribbean and various other cruise lines have been on a cost-cutting spree since the restart of operations in 2021. While understandable that the companies need to think of their bottom line, this policy change is unnecessary for the amount of money it will bring in.

Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz

There is another aspect to consider, and that is guests becoming disorderly when over-consuming alcohol. This behavior could be another reason for the policy change, as Carnival Cruise Line in particular, has seen numerous incidents in the last couple of months. Royal Caribbean has always been strict in this aspect.

Alcoholic beverages such as beer, seltzer, or hard liquor are not permitted to be brought on board, and any seized on embarkation day will not be returned. Security personnel are also authorized to inspect any containers, including water bottles, soda bottles, mouthwash, luggage, and other items that could contain alcohol.

Guests who violate any of the alcohol policies, including over-consuming, providing alcohol to people under the legal drinking age, demonstrating irresponsible behavior, or attempting to conceal alcoholic items at security or luggage checkpoints, may face severe consequences, such as disembarking the vessel.