Royal Caribbean Increasing Gratuities on November 1

The controversial topic of tipping on cruises is about to go viral again as Royal Caribbean has announced it is increasing its gratuity rates for the second time in a year.

Taking effect November 1, 2024, the new rates will see an increase of $0.50 per guest per day, applicable across various stateroom categories.

“For standard inventory, new gratuity guidelines will nominally increase from $18 to $18.50 per guest per day, while Suites will change from $20.50 to $21.00 per guest per day,” Royal Caribbean stated.

The cruise line defines standard inventory as Junior Suites, Balcony, Ocean View, and Interior staterooms, while Suites include Sky Junior Suites, Grand Suites, and above.

This gratuity increase marks the second time in just over a year that Royal Caribbean has adjusted its daily service charges, although not as steep as last time.

The previous adjustment, effective on October 31, 2023, increased the automatic gratuity rate by $2 per person per day from $16 to $18 for most stateroom categories and $20.50 for suites.

While $0.50 per day feels like chump change, in 2022, daily gratuities were $14.50 per person for most staterooms and $17.50 per person for suites. This means gratuities have increased $4 in two years, a 25 percent increase.

However, Royal Caribbean clarifies that the collected gratuities support the wages of dining, bar, and culinary services staff, stateroom attendants, and other hotel services teams onboard.

The increase is also more in line with what competitor cruise lines are charging. Norwegian Cruise Line, for example, charges $25 per person per day in top-tier suites, while Carnival Cruise Line sets its rates at $18 per person in its higher category offerings.

Disney Cruise Line is one of the few cruise lines that do not automatically add a daily gratuity, although they recommend a daily rate starting at $14.50 per person.

Passengers who have already booked a Royal Caribbean cruise from dates beyond November 1 can lock in the existing rates by prepaying gratuities on their bookings by October 31, 2024.

Debate over Gratuity Policies

Automatic gratuities on cruise ships have been controversial, as many passengers feel that tipping should remain a voluntary gesture rather than a “mandatory” charge. This issue often centers on how these fees are applied and whether they truly reflect the quality of service received.

While some guests may disagree with automatic tipping, the tips are not mandatory. In fact, Royal Caribbean, along with other cruise lines, allows passengers to alter tip totals. Guests can either increase or decrease the gratuity amount by visiting Guest Services up until the morning of disembarkation.

Pools on Royal Caribbean’s Independence of the Seas (Photo Credit: Joni Hanebutt)

In addition to the daily service gratuity added, Royal Caribbean also adds an 18 percent gratuity to “all pre-cruise and onboard purchases of beverages and beverage packages, specialty dining and specialty dining packages, room service, and mini bar purchases.”

It also tacks on a 20 percent gratuity “to all pre-cruise and onboard spa and salon purchases.”

These gratuities can also be changed by visiting Guest Services at any time before disembarkation, and each passenger can decide whether to accept them.

Many in the cruise industry remind passengers that even small tips can make a difference. Captain Kate McCue of Celebrity Cruises recently addressed criticism and stressed that gratitude and generosity have a meaningful impact on those helping to create a memorable cruise experience.