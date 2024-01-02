Royal Caribbean Expanding Weather Forecasting Expertise

Royal Caribbean Group is hiring a new position, described as a Manager of Marine Meteorology, to support the company’s Chief Meteorologist and provide further weather forecasting expertise to ensure each fleet has the safest, most comfortable routes for all guests to enjoy.

The new position could be a very interesting opportunity for an interested meteorologist, and will be a welcome part of the overall operation to provide the best possible cruise experiences for guests on each cruise line in the Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group Hiring Marine Meteorologist

Royal Caribbean Group has posted a job opening for a “Manager, Marine Meteorology” to join the company and report to the Royal Caribbean Group Chief Meteorologist, Craig Setzer, who announced the new job opening on his X account.

“I’m happy to announce my job as the only in-house cruise industry meteorologist is bearing fruit & my department is expanding,” Setzer explained.

Setzer himself, while an experienced meteorologist with impressive credentials, is relatively new to cruise line weather forecasting. He joined Royal Caribbean International as the single line’s Chief Meteorologist in July 2023, several months after the departure of Chief Meteorologist James Van Fleet in May. Setzer was then promoted to the Chief Meteorologist for Royal Caribbean Group in November 2023.

The new job description notes that the Marine Meteorology position “will primarily focus on critical weather vessel routing for the RCG global fleet for ocean voyages and port call visits to destinations around the globe. The role supports the safety and comfort of guests and crew through active weather forecast support and operational recommendations.”

Further duties are described as coordination across the various fleets in the Royal Caribbean Group, including ships’ captains, as well as analyzing local weather conditions around the globe to determine how ship routes and itineraries will be affected.

Training shipboard teams and offering suggestions for weather-related fuel efficiency opportunities are also part of the listed duties, as well as additional duties as required by supervisors or managers.

Interested applicants should have a bachelor’s degree or above in Meteorology or Atmospheric Sciences, as well as several years’ experience with both maritime meteorology forecasting and open ocean vessel weather routing.

Royal Caribbean Weather

The ability to work across time zones and comfort with a non-standard weekly schedule is essential, as are various technical skills to utilize the most up-to-date technology, including AI and database analysis, for forecasting.

The pay rate for the new position has not been posted. This is standard practice for many corporate positions, and a final salary is likely to depend on an individual applicant’s level of experience, qualified expertise, and other included compensation benefits as part of a full pay package.

While at this time only one Marine Meteorologist is being hired, the fact that the position is listed as a “Manager” does indicate there may be multiple positions hired in the near future, greatly expanding the weather team for the entire Royal Caribbean Group.

What Will This Mean for Cruise Guests?

Cruise travelers may not pay very close attention to the weather forecast for their oceangoing vacation, other than to know that they will be able to enjoy sunny, clear skies and balmy temperatures – or whatever weather may be appropriate for their destination.

This new position, however, will more closely manage weather-related itinerary changes. This could include sailing routes for vessels that may encounter storms, port of call timing adjustments to avoid foul weather, and even port changes or cancellations under extreme weather circumstances.

Severe Weather Impacting Cruise Ships

While cruise lines work diligently to preserve their originally scheduled itineraries, the safety of guests, crew members, cruise ships, and port communities is always the top priority. While it can be disappointing to miss a port or have an itinerary change due to weather, this is always done to keep all travelers safe and comfortable.

Timely weather-related updates can help cruise guests adjust their travel plans before or after a cruise if necessary to accommodate itinerary changes or delays, and good communication keeps guests informed and confident in the cruise line’s ability to manage unexpected situations.

Because the new position is being hired for the Royal Caribbean Group, not just Royal Caribbean International, the job will likely cover all cruise lines owned by the Group, including Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The parent company also owns 50% of TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Between the five cruise lines, a total of 65 cruise and expedition ships are currently part of the combined fleets of the Royal Caribbean Group, with sailings and destinations all over the world. A widely experienced weather team will certainly be an asset to managing such a diverse fleet!