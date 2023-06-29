Royal Caribbean Details Neighborhood Just for Crew Members

In the world of cruising, the heart and soul of every voyage are the dedicated crew members who work tirelessly to bring the best vacation experiences to life. Royal Caribbean International has consistently recognized this fact and has taken a significant step towards enhancing the work-life balance of its crew members.

The cruise line unveiled the creation of a dedicated crew neighborhood onboard its new ship, Icon of the Seas, in a new episode of its ‘Making an Icon’ series.

A New Standard for Crew Accommodation

Icon of the Seas is set to redefine the standards of crew accommodation in the cruise industry. The ship will be home to 2,350 crew members, each of whom plays a crucial role in delivering the vacation experiences that Royal Caribbean is known for.

The cruise line lifted the veil on the development of the crew areas onboard Icon of the Seas in the tenth episode of its ‘Making an Icon’ series, a series which has shown every step of the design and construction of the upcoming world’s largest cruise ship.

Jason Liberty, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, emphasized the crew’s importance in delivering the ultimate cruise experience: “Building Icon of the Seas and putting all these amazing neighborhoods and wow moments on there., that’s really the beginning of the experience. But in order to deliver on that experience, it will require what makes Royal Caribbean so special. Which is our crew.”

The design process for the crew’s neighborhood was a collaborative effort involving the crew members themselves. A comprehensive survey was conducted to understand the needs and preferences of the crew members regarding their living and working spaces. The feedback received was instrumental in shaping the final design of the neighborhood.

Icon of the Seas Crew Neighborhood

Michael Bayley, President of Royal Caribbean International, highlighted the importance of the crew accommodation. He said: “One of the things that we’ve done with Icon is put a lot of design focus on the crew accommodation. As a former crew member, I think it’s an incredibly important space.”

The cruise line even went as far as designing crew cabins and overhauling the plans as crew members did not enjoy the first designs. It resulted in the crew members from different positions and nationalities sitting down with architects and designing their spaces.

Amenities and Facilities

The crew neighborhood on Icon of the Seas will feature a range of amenities and facilities designed to promote relaxation, socialization, and a sense of community among the crew members.

These include an indoor and outdoor pub, a gym, a barber shop, and a new type of accommodation known as the L-shaped stateroom. This innovative room design, patented for its unique layout, was developed based on the crew’s desire for more privacy, storage, and space.

In addition, the crew will have access to a clubhouse with a coffee shop and lounge area, a gaming room, a barbershop, and a store. The crew’s dining area, the Windjammer, will feature live cooking stations and offer ocean views, providing a dining experience that mirrors that of the guests.

The ship will also feature a multi-function room that can be transformed for celebrations or training, ensuring the crew has a dedicated space for professional development and leisure activities.

Bayley emphasized the balance between functionality, practicality, comfort, and design in creating these spaces: “There’s a degree of practicality that has to be applied for all of our crew spaces because we have a lot of crew. So you’ve gotta find that balance between functionality, practicality, and comfort and design. And I think we found that with Icon.”

Improving Work-Life Balance of Crew Members.

Creating the crew neighborhood on Icon of the Seas is a significant step towards improving the work-life balance of cruise ship crew members, who typically stay onboard from two to eight months at a time.

By involving the crew in the design process and focusing on their needs and preferences, Royal Caribbean has set a new standard for crew accommodation in the cruise industry. Icon of the Seas promises to offer an unparalleled vacation experience for its guests and a comfortable and enjoyable living and working environment for its crew.

Icon of the Seas is to be the world’s largest cruise ship. She has recently completed the first round of sea trials and is now undergoing further tests and outfitting at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland.

The ship’s maiden voyage from Miami, Florida, is scheduled for January 27, 2024. Cruises onboard Icon of the Seas sail to the Eastern or Western Caribbean with ports of call, including the Bahamas, Mexico, Honduras, St. Maarten, and St. Thomas.