Royal Caribbean Continues to Cancel Popular Shore Excursions

Royal Caribbean International has reached out to guests who have pre-booked certain shore tours while visiting Nassau in the Bahamas to alert them that their selected tours have been cancelled.

The impacted tours involve the Blue Lagoon, as the cruise line has not yet completed its investigation into an incident from November 2023.

Blue Lagoon Tours Continue to Be Cancelled

Cruise travelers hoping to enjoy the different features and activities of the famed Blue Lagoon in the Bahamas will not be able to book shore excursions through Royal Caribbean International for several more weeks.

In light of the boat incident in November 2023, which involved a fatality when a ferry boat sank while heading to the Blue Lagoon, the cruise line is cancelling more tours.

“We continue to work with authorities to evaluate a boat incident that took place during a shore excursion in Nassau, Bahamas late last year,” the email notification explained. “Since our investigation is ongoing, we have decided to cancel all Blue Lagoon tours through March.”

Guests who have already booked tours to the Blue Lagoon through the cruise line will automatically receive a full refund back to their original form of payment. Those refunds will be processed within 14 business days, though different financial institutions may have different processing times.

Cruise Passengers on Sinking Boat in Nassau, Bahamas

While not recommended by any cruise line, travelers could still choose to book independent arrangements to visit the Blue Lagoon, as the facility has completely reopened and is offering amazing experiences for visitors.

All cruise lines regularly evaluate the shore tours they offer for convenient onboard booking, considering the diversity of experiences, safety concerns, and other factors before offering the tours for reservations. Each cruise line may offer different tours that they feel are the best options for their guests.

Blue Lagoon Tour Boat (Photo Credit: fitzcrittle)

From February 9 through the end of March, more than 70 Royal Caribbean ship calls are scheduled for Nassau, including visits from Allure of the Seas, Freedom of the Seas, Anthem of the Seas, Liberty of the Seas, Oasis of the Seas, and other vessels. While these ships are still planned to visit Nassau, Blue Lagoon tours will not be available for booking through the cruise line.

Royal Caribbean International first suspended tours immediately after the incident, and has extended that suspension several times as their investigation is ongoing.

What Can Guests Do in Nassau?

Additional shore excursions in Nassau are available, including options such as snorkeling, shopping, historic sites, beach breaks, visiting a chocolate factory or rum distillery, foodie tours, and more.

Booked guests can book available tours online or via the Royal Caribbean app before their cruise, or through the app or by visiting the Guest Services desk onboard their ship.

Guests can also debark the ship to explore on their own to visit the famous Straw Market, enjoy the new Junkanoo museum at the revitalized cruise port, climb the Queen’s Staircase, or otherwise enjoy what Nassau offers.

Travelers will want to be alert to their surroundings and stay safe in their explorations, however, in light of the elevated travel advisory for Nassau due to increased levels of crime and other safety concerns. The Level 2 Travel Advisory specifically noted water activities as needing additional caution.

At this time, no cruise lines have suspended calls to Nassau, but all travelers are always urged to be cautious when going ashore in any port of call, regardless of warning levels or other precautionary statements. If guests do not feel comfortable ashore, there are always activities onboard the ship to enjoy during a port day, with the bonus of smaller crowds as other guests are gone on tours.