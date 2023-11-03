Royal Caribbean Australia Fleet Complete as Season Begins

Royal Caribbean International’s third ship to sail Australian waters this summer has arrived as Ovation of the Seas completes the Down Under fleet for the 2023-2024 season. More Royal Caribbean ships with more capacity than ever before are sailing in the region, offering tens of thousands of guests outstanding options for amazing oceangoing holidays.

Ovation of the Seas Arrives in Sydney

The 168,666-gross-ton, Quantum-class Ovation of the Seas arrived in Sydney, Australia on Friday, November 3, 2023 to begin her summer season in the South Pacific. This completes Royal Caribbean’s lineup of three vessels in the region this summer, as Ovation of the Seas joins two other ships whose summer seasons have already begun.

“Ovation of the Seas’ sixth season in Sydney’s iconic harbour underscores just how much Australians are seeking a holiday that has experiences for everyone in the family and all ages,” said Gavin Smith, vice president and managing director, Australia and New Zealand, Royal Caribbean International.

Brilliance of the Seas was the first ship to arrive, debuting in Sydney on October 22 for her first-ever season in Australia and New Zealand. Quantum of the Seas (sister ship to Ovation of the Seas) arrived several days later on October 28, and is now offering sailings from Brisbane.

“It’s exciting to see all of our three award-winning holidays now in Australian waters for what is Royal Caribbean’s biggest and best season yet!” said Smith.

In total, Royal Caribbean will host more than 250,000 travelers on the three ships during the Australia season, with 90,000 setting sail on Ovation of the Seas alone. These numbers are 30% higher than the cruise line’s bookings in the region for the 2022-2023 season.

All three vessels will remain in Australia into April 2024, at which time the ships will all undertake transpacific sailings to return to North America for the Alaska sailing season.

Amazing Australian Cruises

During her six months in the Southern Hemisphere, Ovation of the Seas will offer voyages ranging from 3-12 nights, with 20 different itineraries on offer to give travelers diverse options for amazing holidays.

Depending on the departure date and cruise length, guests will visit such amazing ports of call as Noumea, New Caledonia; Mystery Island and Vila, Vanuatu; Airlie Beach, Adelaide, and Yorkeys Knob, Australia; and Hobart, Tasmania.

Ovation of the Seas in New Zealand (Photo Credit: Photos BrianScantlebury / Shutterstock)

A variety of outstanding New Zealand ports are also featured on various itineraries, including Dunedin, Christchurch, Wellington, Picton, Napier, Auckland, and more.

Short “sampler” cruises to nowhere will give passengers time to simply enjoy all Ovation of the Seas has to offer, such as the iconic North Star glass observation capsule, the RipCord by iFly skydiving simulator, roller-skating, the FlowRider surf simulator, the classic rock climbing wall, bumper cars, and so much more.

Enjoying Ovation of the Seas

Making time to relax will be equally important for the whole family, and Ovation of the Seas also features the adults-only Solarium, the Vitality Spa, a number of pools and hot tubs, as well as the Adventure Ocean youth program for younger cruisers and teens.

Ovation of the Seas Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean)

To refresh after amazing ports or an exciting day at sea, guests won’t want to miss the robotic bartenders at the Bionic Bar, wonderous meals at Wonderland, or outstanding shows at Two70.

Ovation of the Seas joined the Royal Caribbean fleet in 2016 and is one of the largest cruise ships in the world. She can welcome 4,180 guests at double occupancy, or as many as 4,905 travelers when fully booked with all berths filled. Onboard are also 1,500 international crew members to ensure everyone has a cruise vacation worthy of a standing ovation.