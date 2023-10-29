Another Royal Caribbean Ship Joins Australian Cruise Season

Joining in on the biggest season Royal Caribbean International has every had in Australia, Quantum of the Seas has arrived back in Brisbane for a summer of sailings to top Australian and South Pacific ports. Three of the line’s ships are sailing Down Under for the season, and Quantum of the Seas is one of the largest.

Quantum of the Seas Arrives in Brisbane

Quantum of the Seas began her Australian summer season on Saturday, October 28, 2023, arriving in Brisbane after finishing her 17-night transpacific cruise from Hawaii and setting sail already on her first cruise from Queensland’s capital city. The 7-night South Pacific itinerary will call on Mystery Island and Vila in Vanuatu before returning to Brisbane on Saturday, November 4.

The 168,666-gross-ton, first-in-class ship is the second Royal Caribbean vessel to begin Down Under sailings for the 2023-2024 season. The much smaller, 90,090-gross-ton, Radiance-class Brilliance of the Seas began sailing from Sydney on October 22, 2023.

Quantum of the Seas will offer a variety of sailings ranging from 3-9 nights, calling on amazing destinations such as Airlie Beach, Cairns, Noumea, and Yorkeys Knob.

Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

Shorter sailings include cruise-to-nowhere getaways that will give guests the chance to enjoy all the ship has to offer, including 20+ restaurants, the RipCord by iFly skydiving simulator, rock climbing, bumper cars, the Vitality Spa, and so much more.

“With the highly anticipated return of Quantum of the Seas to Brisbane, Royal Caribbean’s biggest and boldest season in Australia is in full swing,” said Gavin Smith, vice president and managing director of Australia and New Zealand, Royal Caribbean International.

“Quantum and its signature line-up of experiences for all ages and types of travelers became a fan favorite right away during its first season in Queensland, and in response to that popularity, now there are 25 itineraries to choose from that vary in length and destinations.”

Three Ships to Choose From

With cruising back in full force in Australia since the nation ended vaccination and mask mandates in August 2023, many cruise lines are gearing up for amazing seasons Down Under, and Royal Caribbean is no exception, with three ships to sail the South Pacific region for the next few months.

In addition to Quantum of the Seas and Brilliance of the Seas, another Quantum-class vessel, Ovation of the Seas, will also be offering Australian itineraries.

Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

While Quantum of the Seas is offering sailings from Brisbane, both Brilliance of the Seas and Ovation of the Seas are homeported from Sydney. Ovation of the Seas will return on Friday, November 3, 2023, to begin her sailing season offering 3-11 night itineraries visiting outstanding destinations in New Zealand.

Together, the three ships are the “biggest and boldest” season Royal Caribbean has ever scheduled for Australian waters, and all three are ready to present eager travelers with amazing oceangoing getaways.

Spectacular Season Expected

Overall, Royal Caribbean is anticipating more than 115,000 guests over the Australian season on sailings from Brisbane aboard Quantum of the Seas – 15% higher than during the 2022-2023 season.

When adding in passenger counts from Brilliance of the Seas and Ovation of the Seas, more than a quarter-million guests will set sail with Royal Caribbean from Australia this summer.

Each sailing helps support the robust tourism economy of Brisbane and Sydney, not only with passengers, but also by supplying the massive cruise ships. Over 74,800 kilograms (165,000 pounds) of Queensland bananas, 112,000 kilograms (247,000 pounds) of Queensland pineapples, and 341,400 kilograms (752,600 pounds) of Australian potatoes will be served onboard the three vessels this summer.

Royal Caribbean is also celebrating a new partnership with Australian-owned Ponting Wines, bringing a range of locally and sustainably sourced wines South Australia and Tasmania onboard. What a perfect way to raise a toast to the Australian sailing season!