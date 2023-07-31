Princess Unveils 2025 Alaska Season With Exclusive Cruises

Princess Cruises has revealed its 2025 Alaska itineraries, with cruises and cruisetours exclusive to the line with both short and long options, 18 unique itineraries, more than 150 departures, seven ships, and five homeports for travelers to choose from.

There are also more than 25 cruisetour options available for guests who want to extend their getaways to the Last Frontier with even more exploration.

2025 Alaska Cruises Announced

Princess Cruises has announced an amazing lineup of exclusive itineraries for the 2025 Alaska sailing season. Included are both shorter and longer itineraries, in-depth cruisetours that combine land and sea getaways, and a wide range of options for vessels and homeports to give meet every traveler’s Alaskan dreams.

“As the market leader in Alaska, we’re excited to offer guests even more exciting ways to see the natural beauty of Alaska with itineraries in 2025 that serve up new adventures and extended journeys that first-time guests and repeat visitors are going to find intriguing,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president.

Discovery Princess in Alaska

Of special interest are three longer sailings new to Princess Cruises that offer outstanding experiences for guests, both in timing and itinerary, as well as shorter cruises offering unique options for visiting Alaska.

All 2025 Princess Cruises Alaska sailings will be available for booking starting on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Longer Sailings for In-Depth Cruises

The longest 2025 Alaska cruise on offer from Princess Cruises in 2025 is a 22-day sailing aboard Ruby Princess, departing San Francisco on June 6, 2025. This “Ultimate Alaska Solstice With Glacier Bay National Park” cruise is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that will bring guests to top Alaska destinations just when the weather and daily sunlight is at its peak.

Grand Princess is offering both a 17-day roundtrip “Ultimate Alaska with Glacier Bay National Park” sailing from Seattle on May 6, 2025, and a 16-day “Inside Passage with Glacier Bay National Park” voyage from Los Angeles on August 30, 2025.

Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises

All three of these longer sailings offer outstanding scenic cruising combined with popular Alaskan ports of call, with more diverse homeport options for travelers’ convenience – without the need for airfare for many travelers.

Of course, cruise guests on any Princess sailing can also investigate cruisetour options that combine oceangoing getaways with Denali-area resorts for a more immersive, land-based experience for a full Alaskan adventure.

Shorter Cruises for Convenience

Classic 7-night sailings will also be available aboard Caribbean Princess, Coral Princess, and Sapphire Princess, with both northbound (from Vancouver) and southbound (from Anchorage) routes. Meanwhile, Discovery Princess, Grand Princess, and Royal Princess will offer roundtrip weekly Inside Passage cruises from Seattle and Vancouver.

Majestic Princess Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Macklin Holloway / Shutterstock)

For guests who want to visit Alaska on a tighter schedule, shorter “Alaska Sampler” voyages on Discovery Princess, Royal Princess, and Grand Princess are available on select dates. These 4- and 5-night itineraries are outstanding quick getaways that still visit popular ports of call such as Ketchikan and Sitka, depending on vessel and departure date.

More to Explore on Every Sailing

No matter what the length of the sailing, Princess Cruises’ guests will enjoy the line’s award-winning “North to Alaska” program onboard. This curated program brings native Alaskans, local professionals, and Last Frontier experts onboard for in-depth insights into the unique culture and history of the state.

Lumberjacks, Iditarod champions, native storytellers, Glacier Bay park rangers, and experienced naturalists are all part of the exclusive programming, with such favorites as Puppies in the Piazza to meet sled-dog puppies and Junior Ranger program for young cruisers.