Princess Cruises Significantly Changes Its Pricing Structure

Princess Cruises is revolutionizing its pricing structure by eliminating last-minute deals and offers, ensuring that early bookings receive the best discounts.

This change includes a price match should lower prices be found, as well as flexibility for locking in a great cruise rate without committing to a specific sailing date.

New Pricing for Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises has significantly changed its overall pricing model to offer the very best, very lowest prices as soon as cruise bookings are released, with no deep discounts for last-minute reservations.

This is contrary to the typical pricing structure of different cruise lines, when bigger discounts are often offered closer to sailing in an attempt to fill unsold cabins so ships are sailing as close to full capacity as possible.

In recent months, however, increasing demand for cruise vacations has meant sold-out bookings, and more and more travelers are making their vacation plans further in advance. This means fewer cruise lines are finding it necessary to make such dramatic last-minute offers.

“A Princess cruise vacation is the best value in travel, but with continuing increases in consumer demand our new pricing approach will always reward guests who lock in their Princess vacations well in advance,” said Terry Thorton, chief commercial officer, Princess Cruises.

“Gone are the days of last-minute deep discounts close to departure dates. The best time to secure a spot on a 2024 or 2025 Princess cruise is right now.”

This does not mean, however, that guests may find better-priced cruises at a later date and feel they have lost out on the best bargain. Princess Cruises is also introducing the Best Price Guarantee that will match any lower price found for the same cruise and stateroom category. Terms and conditions of the offer do vary based on any current Princess Cruises promotions.

Best Price Guarantee Offers Price Match Options

The Best Price Guarantee is valid for any booking on Princess Cruises’ official website within 72 hours of a reservation. If guests find a lower fair than their initial booking within that time frame – with the same sail dates, stateroom category, cruise fare type, and number of guests – the cruise line will match the price difference.

The “match” may be made via an upgrade to a higher category stateroom, an onboard credit valued at 110% of the price difference, or other potential offers.

Lower-priced cruises offered through group bookings, travel agency promotions, or other private means are not eligible for the Best Price Guarantee.

Princess Cruises is also permitting guests to lock in low rates when booking distant future cruises without selecting specific dates or itineraries. This can allow prospective travelers to take advantage of great promotions even if they aren’t yet certain of their future cruise vacation plans.

Exact details of how this lock in offer will work have not been defined, but more information is sure to be coming soon as guests look forward to bookings for 2025 and 2026.

Even Better Value for More Guests

Another level of savings Princess Cruises is offering is new, lower prices for the third and fourth guests sailing in the same stateroom. This makes the overall fare value exceptional for families and friends looking to get away together.

With each sailing, all guests also have access so the personalized MedallionClass service, spectacular and diverse dining options, multiple shows and other entertainment options, the full range of onboard activities, and much more.

These great values come at the perfect time as future bookings are being opened for multiple cruise destinations, making it easier and more affordable than ever for travelers to make plans for the perfect oceangoing getaway.