Princess Cruises Reveals 114-Day World Cruise for 2026

Princess Cruises unveiled plans for its 2026 world cruise, a 114-day journey aboard the Coral Princess, set to cover an impressive 35,000 nautical miles across six continents. The announcement detailed a route that will take passengers to 52 ports in 28 countries, marking it as the most destination-rich voyage the cruise line has ever offered.

Departures are scheduled from Fort Lauderdale on January 5, 2026, and Los Angeles on January 21, 2026, providing flexible starting points for global travelers.

“This 2026 World Cruise addresses a growing interest in longer voyages that make stops at more exotic destinations, and the urge to do it as part of a more all-inclusive experience,” said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer for Princess Cruises.

Coral Princess, Panama Canal (Photo Credit: ackats / Shutterstock)

“Our 2026 World Cruise offers our most destination-rich itinerary ever so guests can immerse themselves in a global experience rich with landmarks, ancient ruins, unique landscapes, wildlife, gastronomy, cultures, and heritage,” he said.

The expansive itinerary, which includes stops at several exotic locations and 50 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, is now open for bookings. It will feature late-night calls in 13 ports, including Singapore, Sydney, and Honolulu, as well as an overnight call in Hong Kong.

Read Also: Princess Cruises Changes World Cruise Itineraries

The cruise will also be jam-packed with entertainment and educational programs to further immerse passengers in local cultures. Traditional folkloric shows and themed parties will celebrate respective locales, and the schedule is filled with guest lecturers and destination ambassadors, including representatives from Hawaii and Māori cultures.

Princess Cruises’ Longest Journey Itinerary

The Coral Princess 2026 World Cruise departs on a roundtrip journey from Fort Lauderdale on January 5, and will be available to book in various segments. The first leg for the 91,627-gross-ton ship will travel to Cartagena, Colombia, and pass through the Panama Canal en route to Los Angeles, calling in Puntarenas, Costa Rica, and Puerto Chiapas, Huatulco, and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

The second embarkation point for the World Cruise will launch in Los Angeles on January 21, traveling to Honolulu and Kauai (Nawiliwili), Hawaii, and crossing the International Date Line as it sails to Western Samoa; Suva and Dravuni Island, Fiji; and Auckland, Tauranga, Napier, Dunedin, and Fjordland National Park, New Zealand.

Coral Princess will arrive in Sydney and Brisbane, Australia, on February 18 and 20 respectively, continuing on to Rabaul, New Guinea, and an inaugural call in Boracay, Philippines, with an overnight in Hong Kong on March 4. From there, the voyage continues in Asia, calling in Nha Trang and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; Singapore; Phuket, Thailand, and Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Photo Credit: Dans Destinations / Shutterstock

The 2,000-passenger and nearly 900-crew-filled Coral Princess will spend seven days at sea before transiting through the Suez Canal on March 23 and 24, 2026. From there, the European portion will bring passengers to Limassol, Cyprus, and Rhodes, Crete, Athens, and Santorini, Greece.

Worth Reading: What Is a Transpacific Cruise?

The voyage continues to explore Kotor, Montenegro; Split and Dubrovnik, Croatia; Corfu, Greece; and Valletta, Malta, before enjoying a tour of Italy. Here, passengers will explore Sicily, Naples, Rome (Civitavecchia), Florence, and Pisa in early April.

The cruise then travels to Toulon/Provence, France, and Barcelona and Ceuta, Spanish Morocco, Spain. It travels around the Iberian Peninsula and heads north, calling on Lisbon; Paris; Bruges, Belgium; and Dover for London, England, arriving at the latter on April 19.

The final 11 days of Crown Princess’ journey will be all sea days with the exception of an April 23 call in the Azores of Portugal. It will conclude in Fort Lauderdale on April 30, where Los Angeles passengers will have to secure transportation back to L.A.