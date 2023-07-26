UK Port Welcomes Maiden Visit of Princess Cruises Ship

Princess Cruises’ Coral Princess made her maiden call to the Port of Dover in southeast England, the starting point for the ship’s 55-night world cruise. The port, which is a major cruise, cargo, and ferry facility, welcomed Coral Princess guests with fanfare and special entertainment.

Ship Calls at Dover During World Cruise

Considered the gateway to Britain, the Port of Dover received a special guest on July 26, when Princess Cruises’ Coral Princess visited for the first time. The ship was poised to begin a 55-night segment of a 107-day world cruise operating roundtrip from Auckland, New Zealand.

The port, which can accommodate up to three cruise ships simultaneously and recently opened a new marina, is a popular call for cruise ships with itineraries focusing on the British Isles, Iceland, Norway, and Scandinavia. Between cruise and ferry passengers, the port welcomes about 11 million visitors each year.

Coral Princess in Dover (Photo Courtesy: Port of Dover)

“As a world-class cruise port situated next to a stunning new marina and the dramatic views of the White Cliffs and Castle, it is no wonder that we are the port of choice in England for flagship, once-in-a-lifetime cruises sailing across the world,” said Sonia Limbrick, Head of Cruise at the Port of Dover.

“With plans for further growth and expansion, we can’t wait to welcome even more extraordinary calls like this in the future,” Limbrick added.

Guests onboard the 2,000-guest Coral Princess enjoyed entertainment in the cruise terminal, where a local storyteller provided a behind-the-scenes account of Dover’s history and heritage.

Princess Cruises’ President John Padgett said, “The world awaits the guests on board Coral Princess who are setting sail from Dover on a fantastic global journey. Our thanks go to the Port of Dover for providing our guests with a fantastic experience. It’s a great partnership and we look forward to returning next year.”

Several of the major cruise lines’ ships call at Dover during the port’s high season, which runs through October. In August, some of the ships scheduled to visit include Royal Caribbean’s Jewel of the Seas, AIDA Cruises’ AIDAbella, Seabourn Cruises’ Seabourn Quest, Viking’s Viking Jupiter and Viking Mars, and Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Pride.

Coral Princess Is Bound For South Pacific

After departing from Dover, Coral Princess will make calls in Scotland and the Shetland Islands, followed by Iceland, French Canada (Quebec), and Nova Scotia before arriving in New York on August 16.

From there, the 91,627-gross ton ship will sail south, transiting the Panama Canal and calling at ports in Peru before cruising to South Pacific destinations such as Easter Island, Pitcairn Island, and Tahiti, before reaching Auckland.

Coral Princess in Dover (Photo Courtesy: Port of Dover)

The Coral-class ship entered service in 2003. The ship offers five stateroom categories, six lounges, four pools, and multiple dining venues, including two main dining rooms, the Horizon Court buffet, and the restaurants Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria, Bayou Cafe & Steakhouse, International Cafe, and La Patisserie.

Two Princess Ships to Sail World Cruises in 2024

Coral Princess is scheduled to sail a world cruise in 2024 as well, roundtrip from Brisbane, Australia, departing on May 2. The six-continent, 110-day voyage visits popular destinations, including Scandinavia, Iceland, and South America, and transits the Panama Canal for her Pacific crossing.

The ship will make seven maiden calls to Aarhus, Crete, and Edinburgh, Scotland. All told, she will visit 47 destinations in 32 countries, with overnight stays in New York and Lima, Peru.

A second Princess Cruises’ ship, the 2,200-guest Island Princess, also will operate a world cruise in 2024. The 111-day voyage departs January 18 roundtrip from either Fort Lauderdale or Los Angeles, and calls at 51 ports in 27 countries. Princess Cruises is one of nine Carnival Corporation brands.