Princess Cruises Replaces Port of Call to Safeguard Marine Life

Princess Cruises has made a change to the itinerary for several cruises onboard the Ruby Princess in the Alaska 2023 season. The new port of call, Prince Rupert, British Columbia, will replace the previously scheduled call to Victoria in British Columbia, but on a different day of the cruise.

According to a letter to guests booked onboard Ruby Princess in the 2023 Alaska season, the change in the itinerary aims to enhance the guest experience and protect the marine life in the area.

New Port of Call for Ruby Princess

Princess Cruises has added Prince Rupert, British Columbia, to the itinerary of the Ruby Princess for the Alaska 2023 season. The change means that Ruby Princess will no longer call on Victoria, BC, during the voyage.

The change in the itinerary is a result of the Interim Order for the Protection of the Killer Whale in the Waters of Southern British Columbia, 2022, which came into force on June 1, 2022.

The Government of Canada has put these measures in place to reduce the acoustic and physical disturbance of vessels on the endangered marine life.

Photo Credit: PNPImages / Shutterstock

It is unclear at this time if all voyages in the Alaska 2023 season will be affected by this change, but several cruises have been adjusted. In total, Ruby Princess was scheduled to visit Victoria on at least 16 different occasions during the 2023 Alaska season.

One guest booked on the June 6 sailing received the following letter: “Please be advised that as a result of updated speed restrictions to safeguard marine life in the area and in order to enhance the guest experience, Ruby Princess will now call to Prince Rupert, British Columbia on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM.”

“Prince Rupert, located on Kaien Island, is home to stunning natural scenery and majestic landscapes, with abundant wildlife teeming in the surrounding waters and mountains. As a result of this change, we will no longer call to Victoria, British Columbia, on Wednesday, June 14 and instead will spend the day at sea.”

Depending on the cruise, Ruby Princess will spend a day at sea rather than calling at Victoria. The new call to Prince Rupert will not necessarily be on the same day.

Prince Rupert & Ruby Princess

Ruby Princess will operate in Alaska between April and September 2023, sailing from San Francisco on 10-night cruises that call at ports such as Juneau, Skagway, Glacier Bay, Ketchikan, Alaska, and now, Prince Rupert, Canada.

Ruby Princess Docked in San Francisco (photo Credit: Lisa Bronitt / Shutterstock)

Prince Rupert is a popular destination for cruisers due to its stunning natural beauty and rich wildlife. The port is situated on Kaien Island, which boasts breathtaking landscapes, including rugged coastlines, pristine forests, and sparkling bays. The area is known for its thriving wildlife, such as orcas and humpback whales.

In addition to its natural attractions, Prince Rupert also has a rich cultural heritage, with a history rooted in Indigenous culture and the fishing and logging industries.

Ruby Princess was built in 2008 by Fincantieri in Trieste, Italy, as a sister ship to Crown Princess and Emerald Princess. The 113,561 gross tons cruise ship has the capacity to accommodate 3,080 guests.