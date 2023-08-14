Princess Cruises Offering the Most Magical Cruise of All

Princess Cruises has announced a first-ever cruise featuring magic, illusion, and wonder in partnership with Magic Castle, the exclusive magician’s club and home of the elite Academy of Magical Arts in Hollywood, California.

The 7-night sailing will feature performances, workshops, special foods, films, and more, all embracing the world of magic while setting sail for top coastal California destinations in October 2023.

Princess Cruises Announces Magic-Themed Cruise

The October 7, 2023 departure of Discovery Princess will offer guests more than just Princess Cruises‘ signature style and elite service. This one sailing is the first-ever “Magic Castle Conjurer’s Cruise” with exclusive insights into the true world of professional illusionists and magicians.

Through a range of unique activities and amazing opportunities, Princess Cruises will lift the veil on magic and invites guests to step into magic and mystery along the way. Special events onboard will include performances by a number of top magicians, as well as exclusive workshops and lectures to offer glimpses of what it’s like to truly make magic.

Discovery Princess in Alaska

Guests won’t want to miss the curated historic presentation that will take guests behind the scenes not just of magic, but of Magic Castle itself with insights into how the private Hollywood club came to be and why it remains so popular and beloved 60 years after it first opened.

“With this inaugural Magic Castle Conjurer’s Cruise, for the first time, Magic Castle Enterprises will offer elements of the Magic Castle experience outside the walls of our members-only establishment,” said Erika Larsen, president of Magic Castle Enterprises.

“The cruise will be a true celebration of the magical arts, connecting magicians from our acclaimed community with enthusiasts who are fascinated by this mysterious world. We look forward to sharing the magic as we sail upon the stunning Discovery Princess, making our way along our gorgeous, and native, California coast.”

Also on board will be artifacts from Magic Castle’s exclusive collection, and magically-themed films will be shown on the ship’s poolside Movies Under the Stars screen on Deck 18.

Even food and drink will have a magical touch with specially-themed cocktails and special dishes at dinners and brunches. Among the most popular events will be the “Taste of Magic” special cocktail party and the “Magic of Cooking” demonstration.

Cruise Itinerary

For the Magic Castle Conjurer’s Cruise, the Royal-class Discovery Princess will visit three classic ports along the California coast. First up is San Francisco, where the ship will overnight to give guests plenty of time to explore the diverse and distinctive city.

Next, the ship will spend a full day (from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.) in San Diego, followed by a day in Ensenada, Mexico, before returning to Los Angeles on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Discovery Princess Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock)

This special-themed sailing is the ship’s first departure from her winter homeport of Los Angeles after finishing the Alaska sailing season.

Discovery Princess will remain homeported in Los Angeles through April 2024, offering Mexican Riviera, California Coast, and West Coast itineraries, as well as select departures for the Hawaiian Islands and a special Total Solar Eclipse cruise in early April.

Discovery Princess is the newest ship in the Princess Cruises’ fleet, having just debuted in March 2022. The 145,000-gross ton ship can welcome 3,660 guests when booked at double occupancy, and has more than 1,300 crew members onboard to provide truly magical service to every traveler.

Not only will passengers on the Magic Castle Conjurer’s Cruise get to enjoy the elite magic of the notable institution, but all the magic of Discovery Princess will also be available to them, including the ship’s 10 hot tubs, stunning SeaWalk, Vegas-style casino, Lotus Spa, and much much more.