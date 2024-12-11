Princess Cruises Cancels Onboard Event Due to Sick Passengers

There is always a risk of gastrointestinal illness spreading among guests on a cruise ship and it has happened again, this time onboard Ruby Princess, currently in the middle of a Hawaiian Islands voyage.

The 3,080-guest ship operated by Princess Cruises is sailing a 16-day Hawaii cruise roundtrip from San Francisco. The vessel departed on December 2, 2024 and is due back to her homeport on December 18, 2024.

In an alert to passengers on December 10, 2024, the ship’s captain indicated that an illness had developed and would impact a planned onboard party.

“During this cruise, you have already been informed that few of our guests have reported to the Medical Center with symptoms of gastrointestinal illness. I appreciate your understanding and co-operation with our proactive actions and would like to take opportunity to apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” Captain Peter Lesic wrote in a message to guests.

“Due to these circumstances unfortunately, we will not be able to host the Captain Circle Party at this time. I understand that this might be disappointing however, the health and safety of you, our guests, and our crew are my top priorities,” added Captain Lesic.

A social media post, also on December 10, 2024, from a guest onboard Ruby Princess reported that a deep cleaning of the ship was under way, and that there was no longer a self-service option in the ship’s buffet.

“Apparently a bunch of people sick, but unknown how many. Lots of non hand washers and coughers all over the place. Bring your hand sanitizer,” the guest posted.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), common symptoms of norovirus include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach pain. Other symptoms are fever, headache, and body aches.

The illness is spread by having contact with someone with norovirus, eating food or drinking liquids that are contaminated with norovirus, and touching contaminated objects and then putting unwashed fingers in your mouth, the CDC states.

The Crown-class Ruby Princess had called at Kailua Kona, on the Big Island of Hawaii, on December 10, 2024 and was sailing to her final port call of Ensenada, Mexico. The ship had already visited Oahu, Kauai, and Hilo, Hawaii.

Outbreaks Impacted Earlier Princess Itineraries

While gastrointestinal illnesses can and do affect virtually all cruise lines, Princess Cruises’ ships have been impacted multiple times in recent months.

The most recent case was reported in mid-November 2024 aboard Coral Princess, as the ship sailed a 31-night transpacific cruise from Singapore to Long Beach, California.

Ruby Princess in San Francisco (Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks)

Seventy cases of norovirus were reported to the CDC, which requires notification when 3% or more of guests and crew members experience symptoms. In those cases, the CDC publishes details of the outbreak on its website.

In April 2024, an outbreak happened onboard Sapphire Princess as she sailed a 32-day cruise to the South Pacific from Los Angeles. The CDC was informed that 94 guests and 20 crew members were taken ill.

While the captain of Ruby Princess indicated that the illness was gastrointestinal, the CDC has not yet announced the outbreak or provided details on its website.

Other cruise lines also have been dealing with the fall-out of onboard illnesses. P&O Cruises, a UK brand, is currently being sued by former passengers who became ill while sailing aboard Ventura earlier in 2024.

That same ship in early December experienced yet another outbreak during a 12-night Canary Islands cruise roundtrip from Southampton.