Ports Dropped and Shifted for Princess Cruises Sailing

British Isles cruises, particularly those that circumnavigate the whole Isles with stops in England, Ireland, and Scotland, are bucket-list itineraries for many cruise passengers. It can be disappointing, then, when booked guests get notice of a significant itinerary change for this sought-after sailing.

Unfortunately, Princess Cruises guests booked on the August 1, 2025 departure of Regal Princess received just such notice for their 12-night voyage. While the cruise is still roundtrip from Southampton, two highly desirable ports have been dropped and other ports shifted in the itinerary.

The ship will still depart Southampton, UK at 4 p.m. on Friday, August 1 as planned, and will spend the next day at sea, the same as the original schedule.

Rather than call on Edinburgh on August 3, however, Regal Princess will now travel more than 200 miles further north to visit the Orkney Islands instead. While this scenic destination can be lovely, it is not the same historic and cultural center as Scotland’s capital city.

The next port of call, Invergordon, remains the same on August 4, as does the call to Glasgow on August 6. Between the two ports, however, Regal Princess will now be visiting Stornoway on August 5, which was not on the original itinerary.

The visit to Belfast on August 7 is unchanged, but August 8 will now be a day at sea rather than visiting Dublin as previously planned.

The remainder of the ship’s itinerary – Visiting Cork on August 9 followed by a day at sea, Portland on August 11, Paris/Normandy on August 12, and returning to Southampton on August 13 – are the same as originally scheduled.

It should be noted that some port times have also shifted slightly. All times on cruise ship itineraries are generally considered estimates, as the exact timing of port arrival and docking can easily change based on weather conditions, local marine traffic, and other factors.

The explanation given for the loss of both Edinburgh and Dublin as ports of call is “cruise ship congestion,” as they are both understandably popular destinations. Furthermore, both cities are tender ports that require the use of smaller boats as water shuttles for guests to go ashore.

When too many cruise ships may be visiting such ports, there may not be enough docking space or water shuttles available for effective passenger movements.

Regal Princess is the only vessel scheduled for Edinburgh on August 3 and is one of three ships scheduled for Dublin on August 8. Other local marine traffic, including ferries, can also impact cruise ship schedules, however.

Regal Princess (Photo Credit: Kostas Koutsaftikis)

The 2025 Ferry Fair Festival in Queensferry is also generally scheduled for the first full week of August, and includes multiple parades, picnics, contests, a dog show, a race, and other free events for the whole family. This popular event draws thousands to the city adjacent to Edinburgh, adding even more congestion.

It should also be noted that the 142,229-gross-ton, Royal-class Regal Princess can welcome 3,560 guests, which can take some time for tender operations even without other ships in port or local events impacting schedules.

Itinerary Changes Not Uncommon

It is not unusual for cruise lines to make itinerary changes to future sailings, particularly months or even years ahead of individual departure dates.

While this can be disappointing and frustrating to travelers, the right to make such changes for any reason is standard in most cruise line’s ticket terms and conditions.

Princess Cruises’ Passage Contract, Section 8 specifically states:

“Carrier may, for any reason, without prior notice, cancel the cruise; deviate from the scheduled ports of call, route and timetable; call or omit to call at any port or place.”

Read Also: Who Owns Princess Cruises? – Behind the Company

Furthermore, the contract goes on to urge that:

“You should not make any important arrangements or meetings based on the scheduled cruise, which may change without liability to carrier.”

As experienced cruisers quickly learn, if a specific destination is a make-or-break part of an itinerary for any traveler, it may be best to plan a land-based visit instead, and opt for a different cruise that is not so dependent on exact port visits.