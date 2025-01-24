Popular Trend on Carnival Cruise Ships May Not Be So Safe

Lanyards are a popular and practical accessory for many cruise passengers, but a recent conversation among Carnival cruisers has revealed some tips about safety – and lanyards may not be so safe.

The discussion began innocently enough with a cruise guest reaching out to John Heald, Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, about whether or not lanyards were still in vogue. The guest hasn’t cruised in several years, and wasn’t sure about the current fashion.

“I’m going on the Mardi Gras in March and want to know if you use a lanyard for your card,” the guest asked. “My husband refuses to put one on a lanyard, he wears one to work every day, so doesn’t want to do it. Do people still do this?”

Heald posted the question as part of his daily Facebook poll. After more than 62,000 votes, 24% of respondents (approximately 15,000 voters) do use a lanyard, while just 10% (approximately 6,200) prefer not to use one.

I’m in agreement with the original poster; having to wear lanyards at work, I don’t want to be wearing one while on vacation. Some travelers do find them very convenient, however, for not only carrying the Sail & Sign card, but also for tucking an extra credit card, cash, or driver’s license into the lanyard pocket.

Others enjoy the fashion statement a lanyard can make, and may change daily to coordinate with different theme nights or outfits. Carnival even sells official lanyards, bedazzled options, and a wide range of colors to suit all preferences.

Furthermore, Carnival Cruise Line’s Sail & Sign cards all come with holes already punched in a corner, making them easy to clip onto even the simplest lanyard. If a card does not have a pre-punched hole, guests can easily visit the Guest Services desk to ask for one to be put in the card if desired.

Could Lanyards Be a Security Risk?

Another commenter raised concern about lanyards, however, that brings safety into question.

“I do not wear a lanyard when it’s super windy on deck (almost lost one overboard once when the wind ripped it off my neck) or if I’m dressed up for dinner (I think it looks weird),” the guest noted.

“I also won’t wear it while in port – I know a lot of people do, but I feel it’s a bit of a safety/security issue to have your cards out for all to see. Especially for those who also have their driver’s license and [credit card] shoved in a clear pocket around on it.”

Heald responded to the guest’s thoughts, noting that this might indeed be something to consider.

“Thank you and interesting point there – do you wear your Sail and Sign card on a lanyard when you are walking around ports,” Heald mused. “I mean, I don’t think we have ever advised you not to and I am sure it’s fine to do but this made me think for sure.”

Cruise Lanyard (Photo Credit: Pixel-Shot)

The security concern is a valid one, particularly since so many popular cruise ports do have some travel advisories and tourists may be at risk for increased crime. Using a lanyard in port is a very obvious sign that one is a tourist and could be an easy target for burglary.

Many additional guests chimed in offering their own tips, such as ensuring a lanyard is tucked inside a shirt or jacket while in port, or else putting it securely in a bag or backpack so it is not visible or easy to grab.

Along with the idea that an easy-to-see lanyard and ship card might make one at greater risk for crime, other travelers noted that obvious tourists are also subject to more high-pressure sales pitches. This can make visiting any port of call less enjoyable.

Other guests note that wearing a lanyard in port doesn’t make someone appear to be any more of a tourist than snapping photos, shopping in the port areas, or getting on tour buses.

One guest even notes that for her, the lanyard is actually more of a safety measure than using a bag.

“I’m afraid if it’s not around my neck and my purse/bag gets stolen, or I accidentally leave the bag on the back of a toilet, I won’t be able to get back on the ship!” she said.

Clearly, there are logical reasons both to use a lanyard or to avoid one, depending on what any individual cruiser’s preferences may be. Travelers should always be mindful of their safety when in ports of call, and always be sure their ship card is secure.