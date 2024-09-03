P&O Cruises Updates Policy That May Restrict Some Guests

Travel can be challenging for those who require the use of mobility devices, and P&O Cruises has recently updated its Mobility Scooter Policy in a way that could be even more challenging for booked guests or those planning an upcoming cruise.

While the new adjustment is made for safety concerns to ensure everyone can be helped in the event of an emergency, it could be seen as restrictive and limiting for those who use certain mobility devices.

All booked guests have received email or text notification of the changes to ensure everyone is aware of the new policy.

“Recently, we’ve updated our Mobility Scooter Policy to include all powered mobility devices,” the notification reads. “Our updated policy requires any guest who brings a powered mobility device on board to be booked into a fully accessible cabin or selected Suite or Mini-suite.”

This means that if passengers use a powered wheelchair, power scooter, or similar aid that has a detachable electric device, they must be booked in certain staterooms only. If they have booked standard cabins, they may be denied boarding or need to change their travel reservation to move to an acceptable stateroom.

“Fully accessible” cabins include a range of deluxe balcony, suite, balcony, sea view, outside, and other cabin types, depending on which ship guests are considering in the P&O Cruises fleet.

The reasoning behind this policy update is not meant to restrict guests or prevent them from sailing, but rather to ensure they can receive proper assistance if necessary.

“This is to be sure the powered mobility device can be stored in a place the crew can easily reach in the unlikely event of an emergency,” the notification explains.

It should be noted that the policy update only applies to powered devices. Manual wheelchairs – that are pushed or propelled by an individual with no electrical or battery assistance – are still accepted in all cabin types, provided they can fold into the proper size to fit safely and be sored out of the way.

Dimensions for manual wheelchairs must not be larger than 50 centimeters (19.7 inches) wide, 100 cm (39.3 inches) long, and 23 kilograms (50.7 pounds) in weight when folded.

For both manual wheelchairs and powered mobility wheelchairs or scooters, dimensions must not be longer than 120 cm (47.2 inches) or wider than 79 cm (31.1 inches) when open and ready for use.

Guests who use mobility devices need to complete an on-board questionnaire as soon as they make their booking with P&O Cruises or as soon as their need is known, perhaps with changing health concerns or mobility needs after booking.

The questionnaire must be filled out no later than 14 days before travel, and includes information for evacuation chair assistance in the event of an emergency. The policy also has extra cautionary warnings for travelers.

P&O Ventura Docked in Southampton (Photo Credit: Sail Away Media)

“If you don’t declare your mobility device in advance of your holiday, you won’t be able to take it on board. As there are no storage facilities available for denied devices, this would result in you being denied boarding.”

Such a denial unfortunately happened to a 69-year-old passenger who had failed to declare his electric wheelchair in May 2024. He was booked in an accessible stateroom, but had not notified the cruise line about his device.

As an extra note, wheelchairs are not available for rental onboard P&O Cruises ships. All guests should bring their own mobility aids as needed.

Can Crew Members Help?

Even the most streamlined, high-tech, customized mobility devices can be bulky and awkward. Travelers should note that crew members are not available to assist with maneuvering or storing a device, and guests should be able to handle such tasks themselves or with the assistance of their travel companions.

This is similar to policies across many different cruise lines.

In recent years, more and more cruise lines have updated their mobility device policies and restrictions in order to ensure clarity about what types of equipment can be accommodated onboard.

For example, Carnival Cruise Line has clarified scooter size policies and has been very forthright about the fact that larger scooters cannot be accommodated. Where to store devices, safe driving tips, and elevator use priorities have also been frequently discussed to ensure everyone is aware of current policies and possible restrictions.

Both Carnival Cruise Line and P&O Cruises are owned by the same parent company, Carnival Corporation & plc.