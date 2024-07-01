Norwegian Jade Changes Complete Itinerary to Avoid Hurricane Beryl

Guests aboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Jade will not be sailing the cruise they anticipated when they embarked at Port Canaveral on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

Due to Hurricane Beryl’s projected path and intensity, the ship will now be sailing an eastern Caribbean itinerary instead of the original western Caribbean route.

Guests were notified of the change on Sunday, June 30, while enjoying their day at Great Stirrup Cay, the cruise line’s private island destination in the Bahamas.

Photo Credit: David Fowler / Shutterstock

“To circumvent the path of Hurricane Beryl and forecasted inclement weather, we have made the decision to take a safer, alternative route,” the notification read. “Despite our best efforts, and with the wather disturbances out of our control, we have canceled our calls to Falmouth, Jamaica, George Town, Grand Cayman, and Cozumel, Mexico.”

Norwegian Jade was to have visited Jamaica on Tuesday, July 2, followed by Grand Cayman and Cozumel on Wednesday and Thursday. At those times, Hurricane Beryl would be approaching each destination. If the storm were to accelerate in the coming days, that could have put the cruise ship at risk.

Instead, Norwegian Jade will now visit San Juan, Puerto Rico from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday; Tortola in the British Virgin Islands from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday; and Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday.

This will keep the 93,558-gross-ton, Jewel-class ship well out of the storm’s reach and will provide a much smoother and more pleasant cruise experience for guests.

Shore tours booked through Norwegian Cruise Line for Jamaica, Grand Cayman, and Cozumel will be automatically cancelled and full refunds posted to guests’ onboard accounts. If guests would like to book tours for their new destinations, the team at the Shore Excursions Desk on Deck 7 (port side near the Java Cafe & Bar) is ready to help.

The ship’s return to Port Canaveral, as well as her day at sea on Friday, July 5, remain unchanged at this time.

Norwegian Jade can welcome 2,402 travelers at double occupancy, or up to 3,590 guests when fully booked, as is common during the busy summer vacation season. Also onboard are approximately 1,000 international crew members.

Hurricane Beryl Now Affecting More Cruises

Norwegian Jade is not the first ship to completely shift itineraries to avoid Hurricane Beryl. Ironically, while the Norwegian Cruise Line ship has changed from an Eastern Caribbean itinerary to a Western Caribbean route, Royal Caribbean International’s Icon of the Seas did the opposite, switching from east to west to avoid the storm.

Icon of the Seas, however, is visiting her ports of call, including Cozumel, Mexico, earlier and well ahead of the hurricane’s projected arrival.

Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Beyond has also shifted routes due to the storm, but is able to reverse the order of her ports of call to avoid the poor weather while still preserving the same destinations as the original itinerary.

Hurricane Beryl (Credit: NOAA)

Additional ships may yet be impacted by the storm, now a major Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds recorded at 120 miles per hour. The storm’s center is located approximately 125 miles east of Grenada, moving west at 20 miles per hour.

Storm warnings and watches are now in effect along the Lesser Antilles as far north as Dominica, and also on the southern coast of the Dominican Republic and Haiti. Hurricane Beryl may yet intensify further as she moves through the Caribbean, and she is projected to reach Jamaica on Wednesday and Mexico by late Thursday.

Guests on any cruise line with sailings in the Caribbean this week should be prepared for itinerary changes that may include port swaps, day adjustments, or extra days at sea.