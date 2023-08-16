Norwegian Cruise Line Returning to Baltimore With Two Ships

For the first time in years, Norwegian Cruise Line is returning to Baltimore and the Maryland Cruise Terminal. This fall, the Miami-based cruise line will send two ships to sail several different itineraries from the port, Norwegian Sun and Norwegian Sky.

Norwegian Cruise Line is the third cruise line to offer cruises from the Maryland Cruise Terminal, joining Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean International, which operate Carnival Legend and Vision of the Seas.

Two Norwegian Ships to Sail From Baltimore

Norwegian Cruise Line confirms the deployment of not one but two of its cruise ships to Baltimore this year. Following the September 2022 announcement of the Norwegian Sky cruises starting September 1, 2023, Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Sun is also sailing from Baltimore beginning November 22, 2023.

The choice of Norwegian Cruise Line to deploy two ships to Baltimore is not surprising. The port is centrally located for a little less than 10 million people who live in the Washington D.C. and Baltimore areas. At the same time, cities such as Philadelphia and Richmond are within driving distance.

Photo Credit: EQRoy / Shutterstock

The Norwegian Sky, a Sun-class cruise ship of 77,104 gross tons, will take guests on 10 to 11-day itineraries to Canada and New England. Its initial voyage from Baltimore starts on September 1, a ten-night Canada and New England cruise.

The fall-colors cruise will visit Oak Bluffs, Boston, and Bar Harbor; Halifax and Sydney, Nova Scotia; Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island; Saguenay, Quebec; and conclude in Quebec City on September 11.

The newest addition to Baltimore, Norwegian Sun, at 78,309 gross tons, will introduce a different flavor. Beginning its sailings on November 22, this ship is scheduled to sail five and 12-day trips that cover the sun-kissed locations of the Dominican Republic and Bermuda. This five-night cruise to Bermuda will spend two days at King’s Wharf and two days at sea.

Norwegian Sun Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Karis48 / Shutterstock)

The first Caribbean Cruise from Baltimore on Norwegian Sun will sail on November 27, and visit San Juan, Puerto Rico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Basseterre, St. Kitts; St Johns, Antigua; St Thomas, US Virgin Islands; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; and Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic before returning to Baltimore, on December 9 Dec.

With both Norwegian Cruise Line ships now in play and two other cruise lines also offering cruises from Baltimore, guests have many options for their next cruise, be it exploring the autumnal beauty of New England or soaking in the Caribbean sun.

Carnival and Royal Caribbean Also Sailing From Baltimore

While Norwegian Cruise Line’s double act in Baltimore is capturing attention, Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean International have also made Baltimore a prominent starting point for their itineraries.

Carnival Legend from Carnival Cruise Line offers an array of cruises for varying durations. At 88,500 gross tons and with space for 2,100 guests, it offers six-night cruises to Bermuda, extended seven and eight-day voyages to the Eastern Caribbean, and a week-long journey to the Bahamas.

Photo Credit: Cruise Maryland

For those looking for longer adventures, a special 14-night cruise awaits in November that heads to the Southern Caribbean.

Additionally, in January, travelers can set their sights on the Panama Canal with another 14-night special. Carnival Pride will replace Carnival Legend come April 2024.

Vision of the Seas, with a capacity for 2,000 guests and at 78,491 gross tons, was introduced in 1998. Guests can choose from a series of itineraries, from five-night sailings to Bermuda, extended eight to 13-night cruises across the Caribbean, to a week-long journey to Florida and the Bahamas, which includes a much-anticipated stop at Perfect Day at CocoCay.