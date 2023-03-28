Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With Miami Marlins for Giveaways

Norwegian Cruise Line and the Miami Marlins major league baseball team have announced an exclusive partnership that will give both cruise fans and baseball fans multiple chances to win onboard credit for future cruises, as well as to win a free cruise vacation. As both organizations put fans front and center for great experiences, the partnership is sure to be a home run.

Cruise Line and Baseball Partnership and Giveaways

Norwegian Cruise Line and the Miami Marlins are now exclusive partners, teaming up to give guests at the ballpark and onboard amazing experiences. This is the first cruise line partnership the Marlins have entered into since the team moved to their new Miami ballpark in 2012.

Both organizations strive to put guests front and center, offering special deals, promotions, and fantastic fun for all ages. These similar values make the partnership a natural connection, and to celebrate, there will be onboard credit giveaways throughout the baseball season.

“The partnership with Norwegian Cruise Line is a perfect fit as our goals and values closely align, with our guests at the forefront of everything we do,” said David Oxfeld, Marlins Chief Commercial Officer.

“With the shared recognition of leaders in exceptional international entertainment, the partnership will reward Marlins fans all season long with the chance to take home $1,000 in NCL onboard credit at Marlins home games and have them ready for their next vacation on any of the NCL ships from its All-Star lineup.”

Photo Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line

Details for the onboard credit giveaways have not yet been revealed, but it appears there will be multiple chances for game attendees to win credit for future Norwegian cruises.

Baseball season officially opens on March 30, 2023, and this year will mark the 30th anniversary of the Miami Marlins franchise. The team is scheduled to play 81 home games through the season, but it is unknown if the onboard cruise credit giveaways will be part of every game.

A special promotion will be presented by Norwegian Cruise Line at the June 4, 2023 game, a Sunday matchup between the Miami Marlins and the Oakland A’s. At that game, the first 5,000 fans will receive a Jeff Conine #18 or #19 jersey, which the legendary major leaguer wore during the 1997 and 2003 World Series, respectively.

Norwegian Cruise Line is also planning to give away a free cruise vacation to a “group of fans” but the details and timing of that giveaway are as yet unannounced.

Local Partnership for Local Fans

The partnership also helps strengthen Norwegian Cruise Line’s connections to Miami and the local community, where the cruise line is headquartered. Norwegian cruise ships set sail from PortMiami throughout the year, offering a variety of itineraries to The Bahamas, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

“Miami is our hometown, and we could not be more excited to partner with an organization so deeply rooted in the community,” said David Herrera, Incoming President of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We excel at providing guests with exceptional experiences and unforgettable vacation memories.”

“We are looking forward to this new partnership with the Miami Marlins and bringing fellow local, hometown fans along the NCL journey.”

For the 2023 baseball regular season, which runs from March 30 through October 1, Norwegian ships sailing from Miami include Norwegian Sky, Norwegian Joy, Norwegian Encore, Norwegian Sun, and Norwegian Escape. Itineraries range from 3-20 days, depending on the ship and departure date.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Terminal B at PortMiami is just 3.7 miles (6 kilometers) from LoanDepot Park, home field of the Miami Marlins, making it convenient for cruise travelers to catch a game – and maybe a foul ball or home run – before or after setting sail on a great summer cruise.