Norwegian Cruise Line Dining Venue Gets Big Menu Change

One of Norwegian Cruise Line’s most popular specialty dining venues, Cagney’s Steakhouse, has just undergone a menu refresh.

The award-winning steakhouse can be found on all 19 of Norwegian Cruise Line’s ships, and is so popular that reservations are typically required to dine here.

Indeed, the fine dining establishment is famous for serving up delicious choice cuts of premium Certified Angus Beef, such as T-bone and prime rib, as well as beloved starters and sides like crab cake and parmesan dusted truffle fries.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Cagney’s Steakhouse (Copyright Cruise Hive)

But cruisers who are planning to eat at Cagney’s soon may be surprised to find that the menu looks quite different. NCL quietly changed the menu and eliminated several options, with the current online menu dated as updated on May 28, 2024.

The earlier version of the menu offered a four course meal, allowing guests to choose from four starters, two soups and three salads, five premium cuts of steak, including two different serving sizes of filet mignon; three seafood entrees, four featured selections (which are also entrees), and 10 different side dishes.

The new, simplified menu, really only allows for a three-course meal, which has stirred up some controversy on social media from disappointed cruisers.

The appetizers have been combined into one section instead of separating by starters and soups & salad, and the cruise line removed the beefsteak tomato salad, Oysters Rockefeller, and Ahi Tuna Tartare that were previously offered. The three missing appetizers were replaced with grilled thick-cut bacon.

Looking at the steak choices, the new menu allows guests to choose between four cuts instead of five. The 20 oz porterhouse steak that used to be offered for $47 (USD) is no longer available.

The featured selections have also been simplified, now offering three instead of four dishes by removing the double-cut pork chop. The slow roasted prime rib, surf & turf, and double-cut Australian lamb chops can still be ordered.

Likewise, there are now two seafood options available instead of three. The grilled fisherman’s platter, which includes a mix of seafood, and the grilled jumbo shrimp skewer are still on the menu – but the cedar plank steelhead trout is now a thing of the past.

Even the side dishes have been consolidated from 10 options to seven. The grilled zucchini, potatoes au gratin, and onion rings won’t be offered anymore.

While no statement has been released from the cruise line about the change, it’s quite common for restaurants – on land and at sea – to update their menus every few years or so to balance elements related to supply and demand and to keep things exciting for their patrons.

Specialty Dining Onboard Norwegian Cruise Line Ships

Like the other major cruise lines, Norwegian Cruise Line offers multiple signature dining restaurants onboard all of its ships – which are elevated dining venues that are not included in the cost of the cruise fare.

Cagney’s Steakhouse just so happens to be one of the cruise line’s most popular options. In addition to the delicious food, guests on NCL’s Breakaway and Breakaway Plus-class ships enjoy the ambiance that comes with the oceanfront dining at this venue.

And to allow for greater capacity at the upscale steakhouse to meet the ever-present demand, Norwegian Aqua – the third of the Prima-class ships – will debut with a larger Cagney’s that has more seating when she begins sailing in early 2025.

Cagney’s Steakhouse on Norwegian Gem

Just to name some of the other specialty dining venues, select NCL ships feature Food Republic (Asian cuisine), Hasuki Japanese Steakhouse (Teppanyaki grill), La Cucina (Italian fare), Le Bistro (French dishes), Los Lobos (authentic Mexican), Moderno (Brazilian-style barbecue), and Ocean Blue (seafood).

Since specialty restaurants are often fancier or of better quality, they come with an increased cost. Some cruise lines will allow guests to pay in advance when they make their dining reservations, while others will bill onboard accounts once the meal is over.

The billing method is largely dependent on how the cost of the meal is assessed. Some cruise lines list a set fee per guest for dining at select venues, while others – Norwegian Cruise Line included – still charge guests by item like a restaurant on land would.

That said, the Miami-based cruise line does do something a little different by offering a specialty dining package at a cost-benefit to guests. The packages start at $99 per person for a minimum of two specialty meals and range up to $469 for 14 meals.

Considering a visit to Cagney’s could easily cost over $50 per person, with entrees ranging in price from $31 to $55 without including cocktails, appetizers, sides, or desserts, this is a pretty good deal.

The packages, which are purchased on an individual basis, are honored in Cagney’s Steakhouse, Food Republic, Italian, Le Bistro, Los Lobos, Moderno Churrascaria, Pincho Tapas Bar, Q Texas Smokehouse, Raw Bar, Seafood, Sushi and Teppanyaki, as well as some entertainment-based dining venues.