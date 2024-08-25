Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels Four Sailings Due to Dry Dock

Four Pride of America cruises scheduled for May 2025 have been cancelled by Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) due to dry dock. The affected cruises, set to sail between May 3 and May 24, 2025, featured 7-night roundtrip itineraries from Honolulu, Hawaii.

In a statement sent to booked guests, NCL said, “As part of our commitment to continuously offer extraordinary vacation experiences around the world for our guests, and to uphold a consistent world-class product across our fleet, the Pride of America will be undergoing routine maintenance in May 2025.”

The cruise line is offering a full refund to affected passengers, automatically reissued to the original form of payment. For guests who booked with a Future Cruise Credit (FCC), 100 percent of the amount will be reapplied to their Latitudes account as a new FCC.

Norwegian is also offering guests a 20 percent discount in the form of an FCC for a future voyage as means of apology for the cancellation. The credits may be applied for Pride of America sailings taking place April 5 through April 26, 2025, and May 31 through June 21, 2025.

In addition, the cruise line is also providing a 10 percent discount in the form of an FCC for any sailings on NCL vessels through December 31, 2025. However, the two FCC cannot be combined.

“As a company, we are committed to providing exceptional vacation experiences, both aboard our ships and at the many destinations we cruise to worldwide,” said NCL. “While we share your disappointment, we look forward to the opportunity to rebook your dream cruise vacation and to welcome you aboard soon.”

Reimbursed funds will be processed within 30 business days and FCC’s will be available for use beginning September 3, 2024.

Pride of America’s Inter-Island Sailings in Hawaii

The four inter-island cruises cancelled by Norwegian Cruise Line were part of the vessel’s weekly inter-island journeys around Hawaii. Departing from Honolulu in Oahu, the voyages visit Kahului in Maui; Nawiliwili in Kauai; and Hilo and Kailua Kona in Hawaii’s Big Island.

Affected guests can rebook the same itineraries on four cruises available between April 5 and April 26, 2025, at a 20 percent discount, as well as a May 31, 2025, departure and three additional June voyages from June 7 through June 28, 2025.

An additional June 28, 2025, itinerary is available and the itinerary continues to be offered through the remainder of the year with the last departure taking place December 27, 2025, and sailing into the New Year. These options are available to passengers at 10 percent off.

Pride of America Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: A. Michael Brown / Shutterstock)

Although the ship, which homeports year-round in Honolulu, is offering the same schedule prior to April 5’s departure, passengers electing an earlier voyage will have to utilize the 10 percent discount option.

Ships typically undergo dry docking every 2 to 5 years, depending on the vessel’s regulatory requirements, age and type. Pride of America, a 80,439-gross-ton, 2,186-passenger, America-Class ship last dry docked in April 2024, following a technical issue that led to the cancellation of two scheduled port visits in Hilo and Kona in mid-April.

During that 3-day weekend inspection, the ship made a rare visit to the Pearl Harbor dry dock. Although Navy ships take precedence at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, a brief window allowed Pride of America to undergo its inspection in its homeport rather than traveling to the U.S. West Coast.