Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels 38 Sailings Across Three Ships

Norwegian Cruise Line is alerting booked guests and their travel agents that scores of voyages during the winter 2025-26 season have been cancelled. In total, a whopping 38 sailings on three ships, Norwegian Jewel, Norwegian Star, and Norwegian Dawn, have been nixed.

The cancelled cruises were to operate in far-flung regions, from the Caribbean to South America and Antarctica, plus Africa and Arabia. The cruise line offered no reason for the cancellations, which affects voyages between November 2025 and April 2026.

It also has not revealed where the ships, each accommodating 2,300 guests, will be deployed during that timeframe.

Norwegian Cruise Line is automatically refunding cruise fares to the guests’ original form of payment and is offering a 10% discount on another voyage as a Future Cruise Credit.

With the first cancelled voyages still about a year away, guests have plenty of time to rebook for the same timeframe on other Norwegian Cruise Line ships and alter any air arrangements.

However, that will not likely assuage disappointed guests who were looking forward to cruising to exotic destinations like Casablanca, Morocco; Willemstad, Curacao; and Cape Town, South Africa, for example.

What’s Cancelled on Norwegian Jewel?

In the case of Norwegian Jewel, all voyages between November 23, 2025, and April 5, 2026, will no longer operate.

The ship is based in Tampa, Florida, and was scheduled to sail alternating 7- and 14-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean. Seven-night cruises were to call at Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; Harvest Caye, Belize; and Roatan, Honduras.

The longer option offered port calls to destinations including George Town, Grand Cayman; Oranjestad, Aruba; St Georges, Grenada; St Johns, Antigua; and St Thomas, US Virgin Islands.

Following the last cancelled cruise, Norwegian Jewel will pick up with her previously scheduled itineraries, starting April 16, 2026, following a repositioning to Philadelphia. From that port the ship will sail a series of 7-night cruises to Bermuda and Charleston, South Carolina.

In September 2026, the ship will operate a short series of Canada/New England cruises between Quebec City and Philadelphia. The 10- and 11-night voyages will call at ports such as Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island; Sydney and Halifax, Nova Scotia; Bar Harbor and Portland, Maine; and Boston.

Here are Norwegian Star’s Nixed Voyages

Norwegian Star’s cancelled cruises were to operate between November 20, 2025 and April 14, 2026. Her first cancelled sailing was to have been a 14-night repositioning cruise from Lisbon to Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, setting up the ship for a winter series in South America and Antarctica.

The repositioning cruise was to call at Tenerife, Canary Islands; Mindelo, Cape Verde; and Recife, Maceio, and Salvador De Bahia, Brazil.

A 14-night cruise that was to combine Antarctica with two South America destinations, Argentina and Chile, is among the cancelled voyages. Also a longer, 16-night itinerary featuring only ports in Argentina and Chile was pulled.

Norwegian Star Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Lukassek / Shutterstock)

Following the cancelled series, Norwegian Star’s first scheduled cruise departs on April 26, 2026, and sails from Lisbon to Southampton, UK. The repositioning sets up the ship’s summer series of voyages between Southampton and Reykjavik, Iceland.

The ship will sail 10- and 11-night Iceland, Norway, and Scotland cruises through summer 2026, calling at Reykjavik, Isafjord, and Akureyri, Iceland; Maloy and Leirvik, Norway; and Invergordon, and Edinburgh, Scotland.

These Norwegian Dawn Cruises Won’t Operate

Norwegian Dawn’s scheduled voyages between November 2, 2025 and April 12, 2026 were cancelled. The first nixed cruise was to be a 21-night Africa: Morocco, Canary Islands & Namibia sailing departing from Barcelona.

Plenty of exotic destinations were on the lengthy itinerary, including Casablanca and Agadir, Morocco; Arrecife and Tenerife, Canary Islands; Dakar, Senegal; Banjul, Gambia; Abidjan, Ivory Coast; Principe, Sao Tome and Principe; Luanda, Angola; and Walvis Bay, Namibia.

Norwegian Dawn’s schedule picks up as planned with an April 19, 2026 cruise from Lisbon to Barcelona. The 7-night itinerary calls at Cadiz and Motril, Spain; Gibraltar, UK; and Ibiza and Palma De Mallorca, Spain.

The ship’s 2026 summer series will offer, as scheduled, 7-night cruises in the Western Mediterranean.