Norwegian Cancels Sailings to Accommodate Ship Redeployment

Alongside the news that two ships will be redeployed to offer more popular Caribbean itineraries, Norwegian Cruise Line has correspondingly cancelled a number of voyages for Norwegian Getaway to accommodate the ship’s repositioning.

Impacted guests are receiving some courtesy compensation and have the opportunity to rebook to alternate sailings as desired.

Norwegian Getaway Cruises Cancelled

Guests booked on seven different sailings for Norwegian Getaway have been informed that their cruises are now cancelled, as the cruise line has simultaneously announced the ship’s redeployment to begin her Caribbean sailing season earlier than originally planned in fall 2024.

“Due to recent guest demand, we have made the decision to begin Norwegian Getaway’s Caribbean season earlier in the year, therefore canceling her originally scheduled sailings from September 29, 2024, through and including November 27, 2024,” the notification explained.

A total of seven sailings are impacted. The now-cancelled cruises were to have departed from four different eastern Mediterranean homeports – Piraeus (Athens), Istanbul, Trieste, and Civitavecchia (Rome), depending on sailing date. The first six cruises were all Mediterranean and Greek Island itineraries.

The last cancelled sailing, the November 27 departure, was to have been the ship’s 15-night transatlantic cruise from Rome to Miami, calling on Livorno, Marseille, Barcelona, and Ponta Delgada along the way.

That cancellation will be particularly disappointing to guests, as transatlantic cruises are often once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for eager travelers.

Photo Credit: lazyllama / Shutterstock

Norwegian Getaway is now scheduled to begin sailing from New Orleans from October 20, 2024, offering 7-night Western Caribbean itineraries.

The ship will still need to move from the eastern Mediterranean to New Orleans, which will include a transatlantic journey. Norwegian Cruise Line has not yet announced plans for the ship from September 29 through October 19, and it is possible there may be a new transatlantic cruise offered.

It is also possible the ship may enter a brief dry dock or other arrangement for refreshment and general maintenance before beginning her Caribbean season, in which case no new cruises may be planned for early October.

Compensation Offered

Norwegian Cruise Line is providing a full monetary refund for the now-cancelled cruises, which will be automatically returned to the original form of payment. Refund processing may take 30 businesses days, but times for individual financial institutions to complete the refunds may vary.

If travelers paid for their cruise with a future cruise credit, the credit will be returned, in full, to their Latitudes loyalty account. This will be done automatically and no further action is required.

Photo Credit: M-Production / Shutterstock

Furthermore, all guests will be receiving a 10% discount in the form of a future cruise credit as compensation for the inconvenience. These credits will be available for use beginning on February 1, 2024, and can be used toward any published sailing through December 31, 2024. It is unclear whether or not the sailing must embark by that date, or simply if the reservation must be made.

What About Norwegian Epic?

In addition to Norwegian Getaway‘s redeployment, Norwegian Epic is also being relocated early from the Mediterranean to Port Canaveral. No cancellations have yet been confirmed for this vessel, however, but such changes are likely to accommodate the scheduling shift.

Norwegian Epic Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: zkolra / Shutterstock)

Because Norwegian Epic is now scheduled to begin sailing from Port Canaveral on October 30, 2024, at least three of the ship’s later Mediterranean cruises will likely need to be cancelled – the October 17-29 voyage from Rome to Athens, the October 29-November 10 sailing from Athens to Rome, and the November 10-23 cruise from Rome to Port Canaveral.

These three cruises are unlikely to go forward as planned, as Norwegian Epic will need time to resupply and relocate to Port Canaveral before beginning her new 7-night Caribbean and Bahamas itineraries. It is also possible that additional sailings might be cancelled if any dry dock refurbishment might be included.

Guests booked on Norwegian Epic at the end of her Mediterranean season should stay in close communication with their travel agent or Norwegian Cruise Line to be updated immediately about any changes or options.