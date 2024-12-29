New Year’s Itinerary Change for Carnival-Owned Ship

Guests who have set sail aboard Cunard Line’s Queen Victoria for a celebratory New Year’s Eve sailing will not be ringing in the new year where they had anticipated, due to a last-minute itinerary change.

While the ship’s overall cruise has not been changed, the shift in port times changes the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The Carnival-owned Queen Victoria departed Southampton, UK on the 5-night “Short Break” sailing on Saturday, December 28, 2024.

The original itinerary called for a day at sea on Sunday, a visit to Zeebrugge, Belgium on Monday, an overnight call to Amsterdam from Tuesday (December 31) into Wednesday (January 1), and returning to Southampton on Thursday, January 2.

Guests were notified onboard, however, of a slight shift to the ship’s itinerary plans – a shift that changes where the vessel will be when the new year officially begins at midnight.

“The calls at Zeebrugge and Amsterdam will happen a day earlier than originally scheduled and the departure time from Amsterdam will now be mid-afternoon on 31 December,” the notification read. “As a result, New Year’s Eve celebrations will take place at sea.”

Now, the ship will be visiting Zeebrugge on Sunday, Amsterdam from Monday into Tuesday (December 31), and will spend Wednesday at sea before returning to Southampton on Thursday as scheduled.

The exact time that Queen Victoria will depart Amsterdam has not yet been confirmed, but is sure to allow ample time for the ship to safely maneuver before holiday celebrations – including fireworks – may begin.

Adverse weather is the cause of these itinerary changes rather than any attempt to keep guests onboard the ship rather than enjoying New Year’s Eve ashore in Amsterdam.

Strong winds and swells can be dangerous for any cruise ship to navigate through Amsterdam’s canals, and it is best to adjust the itinerary to ensure smoother and more comfortable sailing.

It should also be noted that Queen Victoria will be returning to the QEII Terminal in Southampton, rather than the Ocean Cruise Terminal as originally planned. This can impact where guests may find their onward transportation after debarkation, as well as how they may reach parked vehicles.

Further details may be provided toward the end of the cruise if shuttles or other assistance could be available.

Embarkation for the voyage was also delayed by two hours to facilitate deeper cleaning and sanitizing following an increase in gastrointestinal illness symptoms reported aboard the previous sailing, a 12-night cruise to the Canary Islands.

New Year’s Eve on Cruise Ships

Many cruise travelers enjoy spending New Year’s Eve onboard their favorite ship, and there’s nothing quite like ringing in a new year while at sea.

Of course, it is understandable that guests aboard Queen Victoria may be disappointed to miss out on Amsterdam’s celebrations, particularly if they had planned to meet friends in the city or otherwise join in the festivities on land.

Queen Victoria Vessel (Photo Credit: Milos Ruzicka)

Onboard the ship, however, celebrations are sure to include live music and other activities such as a special dinner menu, champagne toast at midnight, a countdown, and blowing the ship’s horn to welcome the new year.

Read Also: Top 10 New Year’s Resolutions for Cruisers

On different cruise lines, fake “snow” in the atrium, a celebratory balloon drop (indoors where debris is safely collected and not an environmental hazard), and other activities are all part of ringing in the new year.

Furthermore, fun activities throughout the day leading up to the new year are often planned, such as themed trivia games or special shows. On New Year’s Day, first-of-the-year fitness classes or other ways to engage with one’s new year’s resolutions may be part of the activity schedule as well.