Cruise Line Has 9,500 Wildlife Sightings in 2024

Marine wildlife sightings add excitement and adventure to cruise vacations around the world. Just ask guests who sail with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

The UK-based line, which caters to the British market, partners with the ORCA Ocean Conservationist program to monitor and count the world’s dolphin and whale populations.

In 2024, conservationists onboard the cruise line’s three ships have documented more than 9,500 marine animals — much to the delight of the ships’ guests.

The data collection and research that the conservationists perform onboard the cruise ships have real life effects on marine animals, such as establishing protected areas for sea creatures at risk.

“It’s a real privilege to work with ORCA, as we know that for our guests, spotting native wildlife is something that makes a cruise truly unforgettable, while also learning more about the wildlife they spot, and playing a part in capturing important data too,” said James Moss, Cruise Product Manager at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

Past data collected by the ORCA conservationists have helped to protect important wildlife areas such as the Hebrides and the Bay of Biscay, for example.

In 2024, researchers onboard Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ ships recorded 9,539 sightings across close to 30,000 miles. The common dolphin was the animal most frequently sighted — 4,367 times.

Other important sightings included 189 humpback whales, 75 beluga whales, 11 orca, and 5 blue whales. Other species sighted were 307 tuna and 16 Cuvier’s beaked whales, which are not often spotted by observers.

The partnership between the cruise line and the conservation group began in 2019. The number of sightings varies. In 2023, close to 3,500 wildlife sightings were recorded, down a bit from 4,400 sightings in 2022.

In 2024, ORCA conservationists were onboard 30 Fred. Olsen voyages.

ORCA Marine Wildlife Sightings From Fred. Olsen Vessels in 2024

In addition to counting marine wildlife, the onboard conservationists interact with guests, offering an educational component and valuable insights into the world of dolphins, whales, and other marine animals.

“Every Fred. Olsen guest who comes and joins our teams out on deck will be helping us in our conservation mission and we can’t wait to work together for another amazing year in 2025,” said Steve Jones, director of fundraising and operations at ORCA.

These 2025 Voyages Will Have ORCA Conservationists Onboard

Cruisers eager to join a Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines sailing and experience the conservationist program firsthand have several options on spring and summer sailings. Among the choices:

The 1,230-guest Balmoral will host ORCA volunteers on her 14-night Easter Escape to Portugal’s Unspoilt Islands cruise, setting sail from Southampton on April 10, 2025. Port calls will include Praia Da Vitoria, Horta, and Funchal, Portugal, and La Coruna, Spain.

A 5-night Scenic Scottish Isles cruise onboard the 1,380-guest Bolette departs from Liverpool, England on May 2, 2025 and explores the Hebridean Islands.

Port visits are scheduled in Portree, Isle of Sky, and Stornoway, Scotland. Scenic cruising is featured in the Small Isles, Scotland, and by Dutchman’s Cap and Fingal’s Cave, Scotland.

The 1,400-guest Borealis will welcome the marine volunteers on her 12-night Whales, Waterfalls and Geysers of Iceland cruise, which departs Dover, England, on July 17, 2025. Key ports in Iceland will include Akureyri, Isafjordur, Reykjavik, and Vetmannaeyjar, Iceland.

The voyage also visits the Faroe Islands and features scenic cruising off Scotland.