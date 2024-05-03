New Retail Experiences Revealed for Cunard’s Queen Anne

The Queen Anne, Cunard’s largest ship with a capacity for 3,000 passengers, has embarked on its maiden voyage from Southampton, England, today with a distinct retail enhancement. Harding+, a global cruise retailer, aims to elevate the onboard shopping experience with retail spaces tailored specifically for the new vessel.

At the core of the Queen Anne retail experience is the “Cabinet of Curiosities.” This concept, a collaborative effort between Harding+ and Cunard, features an immersive, multi-sensory exhibit that highlights Cunard’s heritage through a carefully selected collection of brands and rare items.

Many of the products, including exclusive pieces from high-end brands like Chanel and Theo Febergé will be available for purchase onboard for the first time at sea.

Cunard Queen Anne Reloved (Photo Courtesy Harding+)

“We are hugely excited to see Queen Anne setting sail. The ship is truly beautiful and we have worked closely with the Cunard team to create a truly premium retail experience,” said Peter Newbould, COO of Harding+.

He added, the retail space includes first-at-sea and exclusive partnerships with Garrard fine jewelry, Chapel Down wines, handmade jewelry By Alona, Launer handcrafted leather bags and accessories, Raishma designer dresses, and Atkinsons fine fragrances.

The partnerships extend to unique collections like Harding+’s own “Reloved” brand, which offers pre-loved luxury goods, including vintage leather accessories and jewelry curated by Susan Caplan.

“The palatial surroundings, hands-on customer service, and world-class roster really exemplify the Cunard experience,” Newbould continued.

As the first Cunard ship constructed in 14 years (and the 249th Cunard ship in its lengthy history), Queen Anne was constructed at Fincantieri shipyard to join the current queen fleet. As the fourth ship in the fleet, it is larger than Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth, weighing 113,300 gross tons.

The ship is designed to cater to a diverse array of tastes and interests and features 14 restaurants, 12 bars and lounges, an art gallery, a theatre, a library, and a casino. Queen Anne‘s curated retail space looks like an art gallery and even features an “Experience Lounge,” where guests can interact with products and learn about their origins and distinctive qualities.

Further enhancing the shopping experience, Queen Anne will also introduce a dedicated shopping host. This role is designed to ensure guests feel welcomed throughout their shopping journey. An extensive daily program of retail events will also be offered.

Queen Anne Arrival in Southampton

Additionally, the ship will host a Cunard merchandise store that includes the new Queen Anne collection, along with a heritage range inspired by Cunard’s archives and reimagined with a contemporary twist.

The adaptable retail space also allows for changes in the collections, based on the ship’s destinations and seasons.

Queen Anne, which will be christened in Liverpool on June 3, is launching from its homeport in Southampton on May 3 on a 7-night roundtrip cruise, calling in La Coruna, Spain, on May 5, and Lisbon on May 7.

The ship will depart on a number of adventures in Europe, from the Mediterranean to the Norwegian Fjords. Her next sailing is a longer journey on May 10, visiting Funchal, Madeira; Arrecife, Gran Canaria, and Tenerife, Canary Islands; and La Coruna, Spain, on a 10-night roundtrip voyage.

Queen Anne will also explore the British Isles following her christening with a festival voyage on June 7, calling in Edinburgh, Kirkwall, Invergordon, and Greenock (Glasgow), Scotland; Belfast, Northern Ireland; Liverpool, England; and Cork, Ireland.