New Coast Guard Station Conducts Essential Cruise Ship Evacuation

No cruise passenger wants their vacation to be interrupted for medical concerns, but when an emergency arises, every guest is grateful there are those with the skills, daring, and expertise to carry out evacuations safely and efficiently.

Just such an occasion arose aboard Princess Cruises’ Grand Princess on Sunday, October 13, 2024, when a 63-year-old male passenger experienced severe abdominal pain that required greater medical care than could be provided onboard the vessel.

The medevac request was received by watchstanders from the US Coast Guard (USCG) District Eleven Command Center at approximately 1 a.m. on Saturday, October 12. At that time, Grand Princess was at sea returning from Hawaii, having departed for the roundtrip Hawaiian Island cruise on Sunday, September 29.

The ship was put on a “communications schedule” to remain in touch with the Coast Guard for updates while the patient’s condition was monitored onboard. This gave the ship time to move closer to the coast and in reach of assistance.

Fortunately, by the next afternoon, the ship was within range of the newly established Coast Guard Air Station Ventura, which was able to dispatch an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, including Lieutenant Rob Turley, Lieutenant Miguel Cortez, Petty Officer 2nd Class Curren Hinote, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Sam Monahan.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, the medical evacuation hoist was conducted, with a C-27 Spartan aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Sacramento providing overflight support to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

The cruise ship passenger, whose name has not been revealed in order to protect his privacy and that of his traveling companion(s) and family members, was then transferred via ambulance to Torrance Memorial Medical Center in Torrance, California. No further details on his condition have been released.

The rescue had no impact on the ship’s schedule, and no itinerary adjustments have been necessary. The ship is due back in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 15.

First Rescue for New USCG Station

The USCG regularly performs at-sea rescues for emergency medical situations that may develop on cruise ships. Some rescues are more notable than others for extreme distance, young guest age, hazardous weather conditions, or other mitigating factors.

Even back-to-back rescues might be needed, such as what happened on the sister ship Crown Princess 50 miles off Cape Kumukahi on Hawaii’s Big Island.

This rescue is especially unique as the first cruise ship evacuation performed by the team from Air Station Ventura, which began operation just this summer to provide search and rescue coverage across the greater Los Angeles and Long Beach area.

This follows the closure of Naval Air Station Point Magu, under the jurisdiction of Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco, which had serviced the region since 2016. The new station ensures more efficient coverage for emergency responses, including for life-saving rescues at sea.

US Coast Guard Grand Princess Airlift (Photo Credit: USCG)

Grand Princess is currently homeported from Los Angeles, offering extended Hawaii and Baja Mexico itineraries and other unique voyages, including a 33-day South Pacific and Hawaii cruise scheduled to depart on October 31.

The 107,517-gross-ton ship will reposition to Vancouver in May 2025 for the Alaska sailing season, after which she will offer select sailings from Los Angeles once again before being redeployed to San Juan, Puerto Rico in October 2025.

Grand Princess can welcome 2,590 travelers aboard at double occupancy or up to 3,100 guests when fully booked with all berths filled.

Every traveler can breathe easier for their sailing knowing that such dedicated service personnel are available at Air Station Ventura, ready to spring into action whenever needed to offer lifesaving assistance.