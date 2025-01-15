New Carnival Itineraries Will Include Inaugural Port Visits

Cruise travelers are always interested in brand new and exciting itineraries, especially visiting unique destinations. It doesn’t get more unique than a ship’s inaugural visit to a port of call, and Carnival Cruise Line will be offering multiple such opportunities on four brand-new Asia and Pacific sailings.

The four cruises – two aboard Carnival Luminosa in 2026 and two aboard the upcoming Carnival Adventure in 2027 – are all longer Carnival Journeys sailings, sure to offer amazing immersive experiences for travelers.

Carnival Luminosa will be offering two unique 14-night sailings, one from Tokyo to Singapore and the other from Singapore to Brisbane.

The first sailing will depart Tokyo on October 9, 2026, with an astonishing five inaugural port calls en route to Singapore.

Carnival Luminosa will be the first-ever Carnival ship to visit Hong Kong, Osaka (Kyoto) and Fukuoka (Hakata) in Japan, Seogwipo (Jeju) in South Korea, and Keelung (Taipei) in Taiwan. Also on the itinerary is a visit to Phy My (Ho Chi Minh) in Vietnam.

The ship’s second new itinerary is a 14-night itinerary from Singapore to Brisbane, departing November 30, 2026. While this voyage does not include any inaugural calls, the planned visits to Bali as well as Darwin, Cairns, and Airlie Beach in Australia are sure to be amazing port stops for guests to enjoy.

Carnival Adventure, which is joining the Carnival fleet from P&O Cruises Australia in March 2025, will offer two more distinctive Carnival Journeys in 2027.

The first is a 14-night cruise from Sydney to Singapore, departing on January 27, 2027 and stopping at Airlie Beach and Darwin in Australia, Bali, and Lombok, Indonesia. These are not new ports of call for the cruise line, but are sure to offer new opportunities for interested travelers.

Carnival Adventure‘s second new itinerary is a 9-night Southeast Asia cruise roundtrip from Singapore that will depart on February 27, 2025.

Three brand-new ports of call are on the exotic itinerary: Koh Samui and Laem Chabang (Bangkok) in Thailand and Sihanoukville in Cambodia. The ship will also visit Phy My (Ho Chi Minh) in Vietnam.

All of these exciting options add up to great fun for Carnival guests, further expanding the cruise line’s presence in the region and appealing to adventurous travelers.

“These new itineraries represent some of our most enchanting and diverse offerings in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Fred Stein, vice president of itinerary planning for Carnival Cruise Line. “With our expanded deployment in Australia, we’re able to offer our guests itineraries with more variety along with the Carnival experience they know and love.”

Carnival Luminosa (Photo Credit: Ian Dewar Photography)

Not only will travelers on these unique cruises enjoy spectacular ports of call and all of Carnival Cruise Line’s amazing amenities, but Carnival Journeys sailings are often filled with even more immersive experiences.

For example, guest lecturers often provide insights into unique destinations, while local performers may be brought onboard for one-time exclusive entertainment options. Delicious menu options often highlight local cuisine, and other special touches may be introduced as well.

How Are Inaugural Calls Different?

What makes these new Carnival Luminosa and Carnival Adventure itineraries even more exciting is so many brand new ports of call.

A ship’s inaugural visit to a destination – as well as the cruise line’s inaugural visit – is always a special occasion. A welcome ceremony is usually held either onboard the vessel or on the dock, where the ship’s captain will exchange plaques with local authorities.

These plaques – which may also be small statues, photos, or medallions – are often displayed on the cruise ship, documenting the amazing destinations the vessel has visited throughout her service life.

While cruise lines do everything possible to ensure guests have ample options for exploring new ports of call, travelers should understand if shore excursion choices may be limited at brand-new destinations as well.

Nevertheless, these sailings are sure to be memorable and momentous voyages for everyone aboard, guests and crew alike!