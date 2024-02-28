New AV Systems Enhance Entertainment for the World’s Largest Cruise Ship

The sound, light, and video systems aboard Icon of the Seas have been specially designed and thoughtfully created to bring to life the most advanced, immersive entertainment ever experienced at sea, especially as the Icon-class vessel is the world’s largest cruise ship!

A product of Control AV, the new systems have been innovated specifically for marine use, with groundbreaking advances comparable to the best entertainment venues in the world.

World’s Biggest Ship Offers Big Entertainment Enhancements

Control AV is pleased to announce the full installation of sound, light, and video systems aboard Icon of the Seas, creating an outstanding sensory experience across all of the ship’s 68 entertainment venues. From the intimacy of small niche bars to the intense production shows in the ship’s various theaters, guests can enjoy state-of-the-art entertainment experiences no matter where they are aboard the ship.

The collaboration of worldwide engineering teams took five years of planning from conceptual designs to full integration with onboard systems, but the results are immersive sounds, lighting effects, and video enhancement.

“This project signifies a pinnacle in maritime entertainment technology. We are thrilled to contribute to the success of Icon of the Seas, enhancing the onboard experience for passengers with our innovative AV solutions,” said Amir El Yordi, President of Control AV.

Of special note is the collaboration with DAS Audio for outdoor speaker lines, providing sound systems on the open decks with exceptional sound quality and coverage, even in areas with greater passenger activity and higher ambient sound levels.

Icon of the Seas

This ensures that all of the ship’s 5,610 guests on each sailing (as many as 7,600 when Icon of the Seas is fully booked with all berths filled) will not only be able to enjoy music, but they won’t miss any cruise director updates, emergency announcements, or other information shared via the ship’s public address system.

Entertainment on Icon of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International is known for pushing the boundaries of onboard entertainment across different dimensions, and Icon of the Seas offers full-scale productions shows in the traditional theater setting as well as the signature ice shows, aqua shows, and smaller venues featuring live music, comedy, lighting effects, and so much more.

The ship features the first-ever at-sea production of “The Wizard of Oz,” a timeless classic that fans will demand be treated with the best of care and effects for an amazing experience.

Read Also: Royal Caribbean Unveils Full Scale Shows for Icon of the Seas

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas (Photo Credit: Ceri Breeze)

Pirate-themed shows, dive shows, choreographed skating, and more are all part of the ship’s featured entertainment, as well as live music in multiple bars and lounges throughout the ship.

“If you’re a fan of full-scale productions on Broadway and the West End or live music and comedy in hot spots like Las Vegas, Icon has it all for every mood and style in one vacation,” said Nick Weir, senior vice president of entertainment at Royal Caribbean International.

About Control AV

Headquartered in the cruise capital of the world – Miami, Florida – Control AV was founded in 2013 and works on projects worldwide, with an international presence ensuring quick responses to any cruise ship’s technical entertainment needs.

The innovative company has worked not only with Royal Caribbean International, but with a variety of other cruise lines – Carnival Cruise Line, MSC Cruises, Princess Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Windstar Cruises, and more – to provide outstanding audio/visual experiences.

“Consulting, design, fabrication, install, programming, repair, service calls, refits, new builds, we have literally done them all and we continue to do so,” Control AV’s website states.

The company also works with top shipyards and offers services to refit and update older ships for stunning new entertainment options on favorite vessels.

In addition to work on cruise ships, Control AV has also been a key player in projects related to stadiums, casinos, corporate offices, and other facilities.