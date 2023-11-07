Royal Caribbean Unveils Full-Scale Shows for Icon of the Seas

The wait is over for cruise watchers eager to learn about the entertainment offerings onboard Royal Caribbean’s new-build, Icon of the Seas.

The cruise line has unveiled a stunning array of productions, musical shows, ice performances, and other events the ship will offer in multiple venues when she debuts in January 2024.

Classic Favorites Plus Water and Ice Shows Planned

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, soon to become the world’s largest cruise ship at 250,800-gross tons, took the wraps off of a series of entertainment spectaculars that includes the first sea-going production of the classic “The Wizard of Oz,” a swash-buckling pirate show, dive shows, and a vibrant, choreographed skating performance in the ship’s ice arena, among other options.

“At the heart of so many of the memories made on Royal Caribbean vacations is a combination of live entertainment that’s unmatched in the vacation industry, and we’re taking it to the next level on Icon of the Seas,” said Nick Weir, senior vice president of entertainment at Royal Caribbean International.

Icon of the Seas Ice Show

“If you’re a fan of full-scale productions on Broadway and the West End or live music and comedy in hot spots like Las Vegas, Icon has it all for every mood and style in one vacation – alongside never-before-seen twists only found on Royal Caribbean,” added Weir.

In all, 75-plus performers will entertain across the ship’s venues, along with some 50 musicians.

Productions in the Works For Young and Old Alike

Cruise guests aboard Icon of the Seas can look forward to seeing their favorite characters from “The Wizard of Oz” in a high-flying stage show with a 16-piece orchestra performing an original musical score. The show, to be staged in the ship’s Royal Theater, is described as the classic story with a modern twist.

Also, in the Royal Theater, music lovers can enjoy “SHOWBAND! Live. Music. Now,” an immersive production featuring 16 musicians. Additional live music shows will be performed in Lou’s Jazz ‘n Blues and Dueling Pianos, the Schooner Bar and the Point & Feather English pub.

For youngsters, entertainers will present “Once Upon a Time: The King’s Royal Ball,” a presentation of fairytale favorites with some new twists. In the production “Pirates vs. Mermaids,” cruisers will find more fairytale characters living in a mythical world.

Icon of the Seas Entertainment

Inside the ship’s Aqua Dome, the AquaTheater will be the venue for “Aqua Action!,” a thrill show featuring high divers, synchronized swimmers, aerialists, and others in a high-energy production that includes robots.

Ice-skating rinks are not new to Royal Caribbean ships, but the ice arena onboard Icon of the Seas has been reimagined to produce the show“Starburst: Elemental Beauty.” The building blocks of life are the theme of the show, performed by Olympic-level ice skaters against the backdrop of lighting displays and music.

Icon of the Seas, with capacity for 7,600 guests, is in the final stages of construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland. The ship recently completed her second set of sea trials and is on scheduled to launch in early 2024.

Icon of the Seas at the Shipyard (Photo Credit: Meyer Turku)

The ship will debut in Miami on January 27, 2024 and sail an inaugural 7-night Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day itinerary, visiting St. Kitts, St. Thomas, and Perfect Day at CocoCay, the cruise line’s private destination in the Bahamas.

Based at PortMiami, Icon of the Seas, which also sports the largest waterpark at sea, will offer alternating Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises, all with stops at CocoCay.

Western Caribbean itineraries include calls at Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico, with some itineraries also featuring a visit to Roatan, Honduras. Some Eastern Caribbean itineraries will substitute St. Maarten for St. Kitts.