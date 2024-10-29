Montreal Port Closes Season With Over 50,000 Passengers

Another cruise season is in the books for the Port of Montreal, and like so many international cruise ports worldwide, the Canadian port is celebrating a banner year.

As Oceania Cruises’ Insignia and Nautica each set off from their former homeport for the last time in 2024 on October 28, Montreal waved goodbye to another successful year.

Between May 4 and October 28, 2024, more than 50,000 passengers on 20 vessels across 14 cruise lines descended upon the port on the St. Lawrence River in Quebec.

Among the season’s highlights were the arrival of nine new cruise ships, including the largest ship of the season, Holland America Line’s 1,440-passenger Volendam and Azamara Cruises’ Azamara Journey, which returned to Montreal after an eight-year hiatus with 718 passengers.

“The arrival of the nine new cruise ships shows that cruise lines have taken greater interest in the Port of Montreal, and reflects the results of the solid, long-lasting collaborations we maintain with our marine and local partners,” said the Montreal Port Authority’s President and CEO Julie Gascon.

She continued, “This collective effort lets us continually improve our operations and infrastructure and implement innovative initiatives, which attract thousands of cruise passengers every year.”

Celebrating at the Port of Montreal Tower, the season’s end event was attended by key players in Montreal’s cruise and tourism industry, including Marc-Yves Bertin, CEO of the Laurentian Pilotage Authority; Yves Lalumière, president and CEO of Tourisme Montreal; and the officers of the Insignia and Nautica, the latter of which also debuted this season.

Montreal anticipates that 2025 will see further growth with the return of cruise lines such as Silversea and Crystal Cruises and enhanced visitor experiences.

“We are totally focused on the future,” said Gascon. “The Port of Montreal is not simply a port of call. We want every cruise passenger to have the best possible experience and contribute even more to the city’s economic vitality and tourism industry.”

Added Lalumière, “Every cruise passenger had the opportunity to experience our city’s rich history, delicious food, and vibrant culture while enjoying the diversity of its landmarks, such as Old Montreal. We look forward to welcoming passengers back in 2025.”

Season Generates $25 Million and Advances Sustainability Efforts

Although Montreal didn’t quite reach its record-breaking passenger count – 51,000 guests in 2023 – the season was a close second. It generated approximately $25 million in economic benefits, including bringing 273 tons of Quebec-sourced products to cruise ships.

Montreal’s port also continued its environmental initiatives, marking its 17th consecutive year of recognition by Green Marine for sustainable practices.

Installing additional shore power capabilities in 2024, 12 cruise ships connected to the port’s system, reducing greenhouse gas output by 639 tons.

Montreal Cruise Port (Photo Credit: EB Adventure Photography / Shutterstock)

In total, the port featured 40 ship operations, including eight calls and 32 boardings and disembarkations.

In addition to Volendam, Nautica, and Azamara Journey, Montreal received the 1,320-passenger Borealis from Fred Olsen Cruise Line, Regent Seven Seas’ 750-guest Seven Seas Grandeur, the residential Villa Vie Residences’ Villa Vie Odyssey’s 924 passengers, and three smaller cruise ships averaging 214 guests each.

During the season, several cruise lines marked milestones with their Montreal-bound passengers. Oceania Cruises welcomed its 40,000th guest aboard Nautica on October 6, Viking Cruises reached its 30,000th passenger with Viking Neptune on September 7, and Regent celebrated its 25,000th sailor with the arrival of Seven Seas Grandeur on September 19.

The Port of Montreal’s 2025 season will launch with Viking Neptune embarking on a 12-night voyage to New York City on May 6, 2025.