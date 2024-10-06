Milton Forces Royal Caribbean Ships to Adjust Itineraries

Here we go again! As Tropical Storm Milton strengthens in the Gulf of Mexico, Royal Caribbean has adjusted the itineraries for four of its ships to avoid the expected impact.

The changes, which will keep the ships from the storm’s path – currently targeting Florida – affect Harmony of the Seas, Wonder of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas, and Utopia of the Seas.

Symphony of the Seas will position itself away from the storm by avoiding a call in Port Canaveral, Florida, on October 8. Instead, the ship will remain at sea.

Additionally, the vessel, which sets sail from Cape Liberty, New Jersey, on October 6, has adjusted its schedule to skip planned visits to the Bahamas, including Royal Caribbean’s private Bahamian destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, and Nassau.

Instead, the 228,081-gross-ton ship will call on Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, on October 9th and the cruise line’s private destination in Labadee, Haiti, on the 10th.

Similarly, Harmony of the Seas will miss a call in Roatán, Honduras, to avoid the storm. Departing from Galveston, Texas, on October 6, the cruise now starts with two full sea days.

It also pushes the 226,963-gross-ton ship’s arrival into Costa Maya, Mexico, to October 9, leaving the rest of the schedule intact.

Meanwhile, Wonder of the Seas, which leaves Miami on October 6, will continue to Perfect Day at CocoCay, as planned, on October 7. However, instead of traveling to Cozumel on October 9, the ship will visit Falmouth, Jamaica, to avoid the storm.

The 236,857-gross-ton vessel has also canceled its calls in Roatán and Costa Maya, replacing Honduras with a sea day and Costa Maya with Cozumel on October 11.

Utopia of the Seas, Royal Caribbean’s newest ship, has made smaller adjustments by swapping the days it will visit Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay. The 236,860-gross-ton vessel, departing from Port Canaveral on October 7, will now visit Perfect Day on October 8 and Nassau on October 10.

Royal Caribbean apologized for the changes but emphasized the priority of passenger safety. “Please know, being onboard is one of the safest places because our ships can quickly move out of the way of any inclement weather,” the cruise line stated.

Guests have been assured that any pre-paid shore excursions impacted by these changes will be automatically rescheduled on the new port dates. For excursions in ports that are now skipped, passengers will receive full refunds for the missed experiences.

Passengers who booked shore excursions independently will need to contact their providers for cancellations and adjustments.

Tropical Storm Milton to Strengthen into a Major Hurricane

Tropical Storm Milton, which formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, October 5, 2024, is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it moves through the warm waters toward the western coast of Florida.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm has the potential to cause life-threatening impacts, including heavy rain, storm surges, and damaging winds.

Tropical Storm Milton Track

As of the morning of October 6, Milton was located approximately 345 miles west-northwest of Progresso, Mexico, and about 860 miles southwest of Tampa, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour.

The storm is predicted to intensify rapidly, with winds of 120 miles per hour by the time it nears Florida. A major hurricane is classified as a Category 3 storm or higher, with winds exceeding 111 miles per hour.

Forecasters warn that parts of Florida’s west coast, already recovering from Hurricane Helene just over a week ago, could experience significant flooding and damage from Milton.

The storm is expected to travel across the state and into the Atlantic, resulting in the itinerary changes in the Bahamas.