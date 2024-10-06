Margaritaville at Sea Ship to Set Sail a Day Early to Avoid Storm

The ultimate Parrothead cruise line Margaritaville at Sea has reached out to guests booked on the October 8, 2024 sailing of Margaritaville at Sea Islander about changes for their vacation due to Tropical Storm Milton.

Because of the storm’s increasing development and the potential closure of Port Tampa Bay, the cruise line is moving up embarkation and departure for the ship to October 7, 2024.

“Due to the storm’s currently projected path, Port Tampa Bay has issued a preliminary closure of all port operations on Monday, October 7, 2024,” the announcement explains. “As a result of this port closure, the October 8, 2024 sailing on the Margaritaville at Sea Islander will now depart one day sooner, on Monday, October 7.”

The October 8 sailing was to have been a 5-night cruise to Key West and Cozumel, but the cruise line goes on to note that the original itinerary schedule will not be possible.

“Please be advised that due to navigation changes, the schedule for the sailing now departing October 7, 2024 will be adjusted from the original Key West and Cozumel schedule,” the notification reads.

At this time, a new schedule has not yet been confirmed but will be communicated to impacted guests as soon as possible.

This also means the current sailing, a 4-night Cozumel cruise that departed Port Tampa Bay on Friday, October 4 will be cut short in order to accommodate the shift for the next cruise. Guests onboard will be informed of the change and any associated compensation.

Guests who wish to set sail on October 7 should note that embarkation procedures are expected to be normal on Monday, and travelers should arrive at their previously assigned arrival time (just one day earlier than planned).

It should be noted that even though the sailing is being extended one day for the earlier departure, there will be no additional taxes, fees, or port expenses assessed for travelers.

Multiple cruise lines are now making itinerary changes in anticipation of what will be Hurricane Milton by the time the storm reaches the west coast of Florida this week. All cruise travelers are advised to stay in close communication with their respective lines for updates on delays, itinerary adjustments, or possible cancellations over the next few days.

Read Also: Royal Caribbean Provides Update on Impact of Milton

The 85,619-gross-ton Margaritaville at Sea Islander can welcome 2,114 guests at double occupancy, or up to 2,680 travelers when fully booked. Roughly 900 international crew members are also onboard.

Tropical Storm Milton Approaching Florida

Tropical Storm Milton has quickly formed in the western Gulf of Mexico and is currently located approximately 345 miles west-northwest of Progreso, Mexico and 860 miles west-southwest of Tampa. The storm is moving east at just 5 miles per hour, but is projected to shift east-northeast over the next two days.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports that maximum sustained winds are 60 miles per hour with higher gusts as of Sunday morning, October 6, and further strengthening is expected.

Tropical Storm Milton Track

“Milton is forecast to become a hurricane later today, and it could become a major hurricane while it moves across the central and eastern Gulf of Mexico,” said Forecaster Blake.

There is still great uncertainty as to where the center of the storm will make landfall along the west coast of the Florida peninsula, though the Tampa Bay area is likely.

Heavy rainfall and coastal storm surge will be significant threats, though no watches or warnings are yet in place for the Sunshine State.

Once Milton makes landfall, the storm will weaken quickly, but may remain at official hurricane strength as it crosses the state and exits over the east coast, potentially near another top cruise homeport, Port Canaveral.

Port Canaveral is currently at Port Condition Whiskey with gale force winds expected within the next three days, but at the moment, all port operations are continuing as normal, and Port Canaveral is open.

Port Tampa Bay is also at Port Condition Whiskey and will continue normal operations as long as safely possible.