Luxury Cruise Line to Return to Venice in 2023

Azamara will again offer in-depth itineraries to Venice, Italy, in 2023, giving travelers a unique opportunity to explore the stunning city and experience its rich and distinctive culture.

All four of the line’s vessels will offer multiple Venice departures next year, accessing the Venetian Lagoon ports of Chioggia and Fusina.

Azamara Returning to Venice

Beginning April 3, 2023, Azamara will return to Venice, Italy as it brings its entire fleet to the Venetian Lagoon ports of Chioggia and Fusina on Azamara Journey’s 12-night The Best of the Med Voyage departing from Barcelona, Spain.

For the 2023 Europe season, the cruise line will once again visit the capital of northern Italy’s Veneto region, Venice, through a total of 32 voyages, allowing guests to explore Chioggia, a seaside town south of Venice, Italy.

Photo Courtesy: Azamara

Azamara’s Director of Strategic Itinerary & Destination Planning, Mike Pawlus said, “Thanks to our longstanding relationship with the local officials and port authorities of Venice, we’re thrilled to not only bring our guests back to this historic canal city, but also to allow them to discover the wonders of neighboring towns such as Chioggia, which only smaller ships can visit.”

“We look forward to once again immersing our guests in the rich local culture and amazing historical sites that the destination has to offer,” Pawlus added.

As the line returns to Venice, it will offer an array of immersive shore excursions, sharing Venice’s storied history and local life with its guests.

Shore excursions will include an evening gondola ride accompanied by a local singer and an accordionist, providing guests with a classic Venetian experience.

Additionally, guests can take a motorboat cruise to the neighboring isles of Murano and Burano, touring an acclaimed glass-blowing factory with a demonstration of lace-making techniques.

Beginning next Spring, guests will also have access to a locally guided walking tour excursion, visiting the church of Saint Rocco and Campo San Polo, one of the oldest squares in Venice.

Additional Upcoming Venice Itineraries

The upcoming sailings to Venice will include options such as a seven-night Country Intensive itinerary onboard Azamara Journey, departing April 22, 2023, and exploring Ravenna (“The Mosaic City”), Kotor, and Amalfi.

During this Country Intensive itinerary, guests will additionally stop in Ancona and Sorrento, a coastal town in southwestern Italy, with an overnight stay in Rome.

Photo Courtesy: Azamara

On April 29, 2023, 30,277 gross ton Azamara Onward will also set sail on a seven-night Amalfi & Dalmatian Coasts Voyage itinerary that crosses the Ionian and Adriatic seas.

This Amalfi & Dalmatian Coasts Voyage will embark from Rome, Italy, with ports of call in Sorrento, Kotor, and Venice. It will also bring guests to the beautiful Republic of Croatia, visiting Sibenik and Dubrovnik, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The line’s fleet of four: Azamara Journey, Azamara Quest, Azamara Pursuit, and its latest ship, Azamara Onward, will make comeback to Venice for its 2023 Europe season, bringing with it some of its latest additions, such as Azamara Onward’s new venue, Atlas Bar.