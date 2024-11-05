Italian Cruise Port Welcomes 500,000th Passenger of the Year

It’s been a big year for Sardinia, Italy, and it’s not over yet.

Cagliari Cruise Port, located on the Mediterranean island off the southwest coast of Italy, just welcomed its 500,000th cruise passenger of the year on November 5, 2024.

The landmark arrival reflects a successful season for the port, with 76 more cruise arrivals in 2024 than the previous year and its first-ever winter cruise calls.

The 500,000th passenger was welcomed to Sardinia by Cagliari Cruise Port’s General Manager Raffaella Del Prete, Sardinia Sea Port System Authority President Massimo Deiana, and Valeria Mangiarotti, marketing manager of the Port System Authority.

Said Del Prete, “We have always believed that Cagliari is an ideal tourist destination for all seasons, not just for its beautiful beaches but for its unique history and outstanding features.”

“As terminal operators, we are the first point of contact between cruise passengers and the region, so it’s natural for us to celebrate these extraordinary milestones by thanking the cruise lines that choose us and their guests, with a symbolic award for the 500,000th passenger,” she continued.

In celebration of the half-million passenger mark, the port presented the unnamed guest from an unidentified ship with a gift package that included two airline tickets for a future visit to Cagliari and a two-night overnight stay at the luxury Palazzo Tirso hotel.

Read Also: 10 Reasons Not to Stay on the Cruise Ship When in Port

The milestone was made even more special by the simultaneous calls of the 5,224-passenger Costa Smeralda from Costa Cruise Lines, Princess Cruises’ 2,200-passenger Island Princess, and Emerald Cruises’ Emerald Sakara, a luxury ship that accommodates 100 passengers.

Costa Smeralda arrived for its call during a 7-night voyage from Genoa, Italy; Island Princess during a 20-night Adriatic and Greek Isles cruise from Athens to Rome; and Emerald Sakara during an 11-night journey from Rome to Barcelona.

Cagliari’s Growing Role in Mediterranean Cruising

The increase in passenger numbers at Cagliari is part of a broader growth trend for Sardinian cruising. According to Deiana, the Sardinian Sea Port System is on track to close 2024 with around 700,000 cruise passengers, reflecting an over 50 percent year-over-year increase.

With ships now calling weekly, even in the winter, the achievement aligns with efforts by Cagliari Cruise Port, the Sardinian Sea Port System Authority, and local institutions to elevate the city’s status as a year-round destination.

Harbor in Cagliari, Sardinia, Italy (Photo Credit: Tony Moran)

The port will finish 2024 with 178 cruise ship arrivals, up from 102 in 2023.

“Today is a record-breaking day for Cagliari Port and the entire Sardinian Port System,” added Deiana, who says the goal is to reach 1 million cruise passengers within the next five years and become one of the top Mediterranean cruise ports.

Italian cruise ports, in general, are set to best the nation’s record for cruise passengers in 2024. With over 5,000 calls scheduled – the highest in 10 years – Italy is expected to see 13 million guest arrivals this year, with anticipation that 2025 will continue to see increases.

Before the year ends, multiple cruise lines will continue to call on Cagliari, including Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Equinox; Silversea’s Silver Moon and Silver Ray; Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady; Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Escape; Holland America Line’s Volendam; Princess Cruises’ Caribbean Princess; and MSC Cruises’ MSC Lirica.

Costa Smeralda and Island Princess will be making return calls through the end of 2024, while MSC Lirica will bring the last guests to Cagliari on December 30, 2024.