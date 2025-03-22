Incident Closes Port of Jacksonville, Carnival Ship Delayed

Carnival Elation is not returning to the Port of Jacksonville as planned on Saturday, March 22, 2024, due to an incident on the St. Johns River that has temporarily closed the port.

Carnival Cruise Line has notified guests embarking on Saturday that their embarkation will be delayed. Travelers have been asked to shift their terminal arrival time three hours later than originally scheduled.

To be clear, there are no problems whatsoever with the cruise ship, and this delay is not weather-related. As soon as the US Coast Guard (USCG) has reopened the port, Carnival Elation will proceed to the cruise terminal.

The incident occurred Friday evening at approximately 8 p.m. when an 18-foot boat near the Dames Point Bridge – just east of the cruise terminal – capsized.

With several individuals from the boat reported missing, the Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department (JFRD) immediately launched a search and rescue operation.

“An incident has occurred on St. Johns River and the Port of Jacksonville is currently closed as the United States Coast Guard is conducting a search and rescue operation in the area,” the notification sent to cruisers Saturday morning read.

“Consequently, Carnival Elation will be delayed returning to the cruise terminal affecting embarkation as a result.”

According to First Coast News, four people were immediately located still aboard the overturned boat when the emergency search began. Four others, including two children, remained missing.

In addition to JFRD, rescue crews and boats from the USCG, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Wildlife Commission joined in the search operation. One person was found to have passed away in close proximity to the bridge, but the search continued overnight for the three remaining individuals who were still missing.

No information about the identities of the boaters has been released, nor is it yet known why the boat capsized. A full investigation will undoubtedly be held.

Carnival Elation is returning from a 5-night Bahamas sailing that departed Jacksonville on St. Patrick’s Day. The ship is due to depart on another 5-night cruise today, with visits planned for Nassau and Half Moon Cay.

While there is no immediate confirmation of a change to the ship’s itinerary for her March 22 departure, if the delay and closure of the port is extensive, it is possible that adjustments may be necessary.

Guests Asked to Stay Away From Cruise Terminal

At this time, embarking guests have been asked to stay away from the cruise terminal until three hours later than their originally scheduled arrival windows.

“Carnival Elation is still awaiting clearance to proceed to the cruise terminal,” a text alert sent at 9:30 a.m. read. “Please do not proceed to the cruise terminal until you have received our final update with revised embarkation plans.”

Dames Point Bridge in Jacksonville, Florida (Photo Credit: Terrance Scarborough / Shutterstock)

While waiting for the port to reopen, Carnival Elation held position approximately 30 minutes further east along the St. Johns River, on the other side of the Dames Point Bridge.

Once the ship reaches the cruise terminal, however, it will take some time for guests onboard to be debarked, proceed through customs and immigration processing, and leave the terminal and parking area.

Until the ship has debarked, there will not be enough space or parking availability for incoming guests to be accommodated.

Guests were updated just before 10:30 a.m. with the revised embarkation plan. Meanwhile, onboard the Fantasy-class ship, crew members are already hard at work to ensure a smooth turnover once the ship docks and they will be ready to welcome everyone aboard for the next cruise vacation.