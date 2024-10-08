Hurricane Milton Forces Disney to Fully Cancel Sailing

As Hurricane Milton continues its frightening path toward Florida, the entire state is bracing itself for impact and expecting the worst.

The dangerous Category 4 hurricane may have weakened slightly from peak winds of 180 miles per hour to sustained wind speeds of 155 miles per hour, but evacuations and closures are taking place across the state, including landlocked Orlando.

With this, Disney Cruise Line (DCL) has made the decision to cancel its October 11, 2024, sailing aboard the 144,000-gross-ton Disney Wish due to the anticipated impact of Hurricane Milton on Central Florida.

“We have been closely monitoring Hurricane Milton and its projected path, which is expected to move through Central Florida later this week,” the cruise line said in a message to passengers.

It continued, “Due to the weather conditions most recently forecasted for Port Canaveral and Central Florida and the impact that it might have on port operations, we have made the difficult decision to cancel [the] sailing.”

Slated to depart from Port Canaveral to sail to Nassau and Disney Cruise Line’s private Castaway Cay in the Bahamas, the 3-night special Halloween voyage for 4,000 passengers has been scrapped.

Guests will not be rebooked on a new cruise, and those affected by the cancellation will receive a full refund in their original form of payment. Additionally, the cruise line is offering a 20 percent future cruise discount as a goodwill gesture.

“We truly appreciate your understanding regarding this necessary cancellation and hope that you will sail with us soon,” DCL said.

Port Canaveral Readies for Hurricane Milton

Port Canaveral, closest to Walt Disney World Resort, is the second-busiest cruise port in the world and often voted Cruise Hive’s Best U.S. Homeport.

Hurricane Milton’s eye is expected to pass over Cape Canaveral on October 10, with the storm anticipated to arrive by 7 a.m. When it reaches the Space Coast, it is expected to be downgraded to a Category 1 storm but will still deliver wind gusts up to 80 miles per hour.

The area expects anywhere from 6 to 12 inches of rainfall and isolated tornadoes.

Disney Wish Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: EWY Media / Shutterstock)

As of October 8, the port is under Coast Guard designation “Condition Yankee,” which means it is expected to sustain tropical storm-force winds within 24 hours. The port has limited its operations and is expected to close when the area reaches the 12-hour mark for the storm’s arrival.

“Port Canaveral is open and conducting limited port operations and preparing for the closure of waterside and vessel shoreside port operations,” Port Canaveral said in a statement.

Disney Wish is in Nassau, Bahamas, on October 8, having departed from Port Canaveral on the 7th. The vessel will be away from the storm in Castaway Cay on October 9 and will spend October 10 at sea.

Its return to homeport on October 11 could also be affected by the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

Read Also: Port Canaveral Cruise Terminal: Your One-Stop Guide

Meanwhile, sister ships Disney Magic and Disney Fantasy are away on voyages. The 2,500-passenger Disney Fantasy left Port Canaveral for a 7-night roundtrip cruise on October 5, and is in the western Caribbean. It is expected to return on October 12.

Disney Magic, homeporting in Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades, embarked on a 5-night voyage on October 7 with up to 1,750 passengers. It is also expected to return on October 12.